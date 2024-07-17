Opinion: West Brom can find cheap Sorba Thomas alternative in 24-year-old free agent

West Brom have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town man Sorba Thomas this summer, but a deal may not materialise.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is more than familiar with Welsh winger Thomas following his previous time in charge of Huddersfield Town.

That previous relationship seemed to make a move for the relegated star logical. However, fresh reports from Alan Nixon have said that the Baggies have deemed a deal for Thomas too pricey.

Considering FC Nantes are looking to sign Thomas for £1m, that will raise eyebrows.

Nevertheless, it seems cheaper options will be eyed in the search for a new creative threat out wide. For players who will require fees, those of Thomas’ calibre might not come much cheaper. However, free agent Rafael Camacho may pique interests at West Brom.

Back to England

Reports stated at the start of June that Portuguese winger Camacho was targeting a return to English shores following the expiry of his contract with Liga Portugal giants Sporting Lisbon.

His situation put him on the radars of Championship clubs, though no further links have emerged since.

His time with the club was hampered by injury and he wasn’t able to kick on as hoped after moving on from Liverpool. However, 24-year-old will be backed to find joy at his next club and tap into the high potential he still possesses.

As Camacho looks to return to English football and West Brom look to add a creative winger on the cheap, a free transfer swoop for his services could suit all parties.

The free agent will present a much cheaper deal than an already shrewd swoop for Thomas.

Valuable attributes

Camacho may not have reached the heights many predicted him to reach just yet but at 24, he still has plenty of time to come good. He’ll be hungry to prove himself wherever he lands next, so West Brom would be getting a promising, motivated player.

He can operate in a whole host of attacking and midfield positions too. The wing is his main role and he’s comfortable on both flanks, but Camacho has also played as an attacking or central midfielder.

On occasion, he’s even played as a wing-back or full-back. That ability to play in a range of roles would give Corberan some valuable flexibility with his setup and tactics during games.

If the West Brom boss can keep Camacho both motivated and fit, they could harness his obvious potential to help him get his career back on track. It would be a riskier move than one for Huddersfield Town star Thomas, but if the Baggies don’t want to pay the asking price for the Welshman, Camacho could be a player worth taking a gamble on.