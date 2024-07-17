Swansea City weighing up move to sign released Rangers striker

Swansea City are considering a move for young striker James Graham following his Rangers exit, according to the Daily Record (Transfer news live, 16.07.24).

Swansea City boss Luke Williams is looking to make the squad his own with a number of new signings in the summer transfer window ahead of next season.

The former Notts County boss led the Swans to safety amid relegation fears last time around. With the aid of some fresh faces, it will be hoped they can start to push back up the Championship table.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

First-team signings are the priority in South Wales but the club are always looking to bolster their academy ranks too. Numerous players have come through the youth setup to break into the Swans’ first-team over the years.

Now, it is claimed one youngster on the radar at Swansea City is forward James Graham.

The 20-year-old Scot is available for nothing after leaving Rangers at the end of his contract earlier this summer and the Championship club are considering a move, according to the Daily Record. Graham is in Wales ahead of the potential switch, it is added.

Academy manager Gavin Levey is aware of Graham having spent time in the Aberbeen youth setup before heading to Swansea in 2023.