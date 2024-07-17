Sunderland slap minimum £10m asking price on 22-year-old, more bids expected

Sunderland will demand a minimum of £10m before starting to consider the sale of Trai Hume, reporter Michael Graham has said.

Sunderland will be used to interest in their key players by now. They’ve done well in recent years to fend off admirers, but that hasn’t stopped sides from eyeing their star men.

Among those to catch the eye is defender Trai Hume. The Northern Ireland international has become a vital player since joining from Linfield in the winter of 2022.

Image courtesy of: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS.

He cemented himself as one of the Championship’s standouts at right-back last season, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Reports recently stated Galatasaray have made a £7m bid for Hume, though it was knocked back by the Black Cats.

Now, reporter Michael Graham has indicated just how much it could take to make Sunderland blink.

Writing on X, Graham says the Wearside outfit will demand £10m before even starting to consider cashing in on Hume. After the Galatasaray offer for his services, it is expected more bids will come in this summer.

Trai Hume update: #SAFC need an offer of £10m before they’ll start to consider selling the 22-year-old. Galatasaray bid of £7m was rejected yesterday. Suspect it won’t be the last offer Sunderland get for Hume this summer. pic.twitter.com/1nFrWjd2tJ — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) July 17, 2024

22-year-old Hume is under contract until 2027 after signing a new contract in June 2023. Sunderland also hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A fair asking price?

£10m to consider a sale doesn’t necessarily mean that’s exactly how much he’ll be sold for. Sunderland may start to weighing up offers in that region if they do come in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Cats are well within their right to set a fairly sizeable valuation too.

Hume is a highly promising player who has proven himself at Championship level and he’s under a long-term contract at the Stadium of Light. The best years of his career are firmly ahead of him too, so his stock and value is only going to increase.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

It will be down to his admirers to meet the asking price with Sunderland proving in previous sagas that they will stand firm if clubs try to prise their top players out of their grasp.

Hume is now firmly amongst the standouts on Wearside, and his value should reflect that.

Looking to next season

After finally naming a new boss in Regis Le Bris, there’s some direction at the Stadium of Light again.

It will be hoped the Frenchman can lead a bright new era at Sunderland after the failed switch from Tony Mowbray to Michael Beale. He’ll need backing in the transfer window though, with new signings needed.

Alan Browne is the sole signing of the Le Bris tenure to date while Simon Moore joined before his arrival.

The Black Cats will have irons in the fire on that front while looking to hold onto key stars like Hume too.