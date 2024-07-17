sunderland, Sunderland hold firm as club lodges £7m star man bid

Sunderland hold firm as club lodges £7m star man bid

17 July 2024
2 minute read

Sunderland have rejected a £7m bid from Galatasaray for defender Trai Hume, as per reporter Michael Graham.

Sunderland will expect their star men to draw admiring glances from clubs across Europe over the coming months.

The Black Cats are no strangers to bids and interest in key assets. However, in recent seasons, they’ve done well to fend off other clubs’ advances, retaining many of their best players despite many believing they’re ready for a step up.

sunderland
Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Northern Ireland international Trai Hume is among those widely tipped to find success at a higher level. The tough-tacking full-back has been a big hit since joining from Linfield in January 2022.

Now, it has emerged that Sunderland have knocked back a bid for the 22-year-old.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham states that Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have seen a £7m offer for Hume rejected by the Championship club. It is not said whether they will return, nor how much the Black Cats will want for their key defender.

Hume signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light in January 2023. It means he’s under contract until 2027 with the option to extend too.

1 of 20
sunderland, Sunderland hold firm as club lodges £7m star man bid

Who is this?

A Championship standout

Since coming over from his native Northern Ireland, Hume has become one of the Championship’s best defenders with Sunderland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He helped them win promotion from League One in his first six months on Wearside and it didn’t take long for him to lock down a starting spot the following season. Since then, Hume has played 84 times for the Black Cats, chipping in with three goals and three assists along the way.

sunderland, Sunderland hold firm as club lodges £7m star man bid
Image courtesy of: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS.

Hume has also become a regular for his country, managing 13 caps.

Having become a key player at 22, there’s excitement over just where Hume will go in the years to come. For now though, Sunderland look to be standing firm amid interest in his services.

Who else could be subject to bids?

As Graham notes, Hume isn’t the only top Sunderland player to be drawing interest from high profile interest across the continent this summer transfer window.

Most notably, Dan Ballard is a rumoured target for French side RC Lens. The Ligue 1 outfit are managed by Will Still, who is in his first window in charge of the club since joining from Stade Reims.

Elsewhere, Jack Clarke seems bound to draw interest. Midfielder Dan Neil will have admirers elsewhere too, though the new deal for Chris Rigg has quietened speculation over his future.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be keen to retain his star men, but big bids from sizeable clubs could make that tricky.

Sunderland set sights on 30-year-old striker after 23-goal campaign
Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
sheffield wednesday, Striker wants Sheffield Wednesday move amid QPR, Birmingham City interest

Striker wants Sheffield Wednesday move amid QPR, Birmingham City interest

byJames Ray
17 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts