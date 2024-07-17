Sunderland hold firm as club lodges £7m star man bid

Sunderland have rejected a £7m bid from Galatasaray for defender Trai Hume, as per reporter Michael Graham

Sunderland will expect their star men to draw admiring glances from clubs across Europe over the coming months.

The Black Cats are no strangers to bids and interest in key assets. However, in recent seasons, they’ve done well to fend off other clubs’ advances, retaining many of their best players despite many believing they’re ready for a step up.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Northern Ireland international Trai Hume is among those widely tipped to find success at a higher level. The tough-tacking full-back has been a big hit since joining from Linfield in January 2022.

Now, it has emerged that Sunderland have knocked back a bid for the 22-year-old.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham states that Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have seen a £7m offer for Hume rejected by the Championship club. It is not said whether they will return, nor how much the Black Cats will want for their key defender.

#SAFC transfer news: Sunderland have rejected a £7m offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray for Trai Hume. A lot of interest in their top players this summer from all over Europe – and the Jack Clarke bidding hasn’t even started yet! pic.twitter.com/ORglm3908c — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) July 16, 2024

Hume signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light in January 2023. It means he’s under contract until 2027 with the option to extend too.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A Championship standout

Since coming over from his native Northern Ireland, Hume has become one of the Championship’s best defenders with Sunderland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He helped them win promotion from League One in his first six months on Wearside and it didn’t take long for him to lock down a starting spot the following season. Since then, Hume has played 84 times for the Black Cats, chipping in with three goals and three assists along the way.

Image courtesy of: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS.

Hume has also become a regular for his country, managing 13 caps.

Having become a key player at 22, there’s excitement over just where Hume will go in the years to come. For now though, Sunderland look to be standing firm amid interest in his services.

Who else could be subject to bids?

As Graham notes, Hume isn’t the only top Sunderland player to be drawing interest from high profile interest across the continent this summer transfer window.

Most notably, Dan Ballard is a rumoured target for French side RC Lens. The Ligue 1 outfit are managed by Will Still, who is in his first window in charge of the club since joining from Stade Reims.

Elsewhere, Jack Clarke seems bound to draw interest. Midfielder Dan Neil will have admirers elsewhere too, though the new deal for Chris Rigg has quietened speculation over his future.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be keen to retain his star men, but big bids from sizeable clubs could make that tricky.