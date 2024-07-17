Sunderland midfielder subject of formal Serie A approach

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has been the subject of a formal proposal from Serie A side Udinese, according to Fabrizio Romano

Sunderland are no strangers to interest in their star men.

Following a tough season in the Championship, the Black Cats may well see some of their key players draw interest from higher leagues. There have been rumours of interest, but no notable sales have been made at this stage of the window.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Now though, it is claimed that a proposal has been made for the transfer of midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals that Serie A side Udinese have made an approach regarding a potential deal for the 22-year-old. Negotiations are ongoing over the Sunderland man, who is high up on the Italian club’s shortlist.

⚪️⚫️ Understand Udinese have sent formal proposal to Sunderland for 22 year old midfielder Pierre Ekwah.



Negotiations ongoing also on player side as he’s high on Udinese list. pic.twitter.com/30icSjMXdq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024

A fee is not mentioned at this stage and it remains to be seen just how the Black Cats respond to the interest. Ekwah is under contract until the summer of 2027 though, so it would likely take a decent fee to prize him away from the Stadium Light ahead of next season.

Ekwah joined the club in January 2023 and has made 60 appearances across all competitions since.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A sellable asset?

Ekwah has proven himself as a solid asset since joining Sunderland, mainly offering his services as a defensive midfielder in the north east. He was a regular last season, registering five goals and two assists in 42 games across all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he is certainly among many of the Black Cats’ sellable assets.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Midfield is an area Regis Le Bris’ squad is fairly well-stocked so a sale could be justified. Another signing may be targeted, but they certainly wouldn’t be left short if they were to cash in on Ekwah or any other midfielder this summer.

Sunderland aren’t in a position where they have to sell though and the long-term deal the former West Ham man is under means he won’t be moving on the cheap either.

Existing midfield options

It will be interesting to see just who starts the season as Le Bris’ preferred midfield lineup.

Many will back Alan Browne to hold down a starting spot having become the first signing of the new managerial era at Sunderland. Academy graduate Dan Neil has starred at this level and should be confident of retaining his place in the side too.

Udinese target Ekwah, Chris Rigg, Jay Matete and Elliot Embleton are among the other options on Wearside. Versatile talents such as Jobe Bellingham and Adil Aouchiche are able to play in deeper roles too.

Le Bris will be sure to weigh up his options over the course of pre-season and all eyes will be on his first starting XI when Sunderland face Cardiff City on the opening day next month.