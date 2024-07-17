League Two club snap up versatile prospect after Sunderland decision

Sunderland let go of Ellis Taylor earlier this summer and now, he has completed a move to League Two side Harrogate Town

Sunderland have seen a whole host of young talents come through the ranks over the years and among those tipped to make a breakthrough into the first-team was youngster Ellis Taylor.

The 21-year-old played five times for the club’s senior side, appearing in cup competitions and chipping in with one assist. However, much of his game time came with the U21s and U18s.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Upon the end of last season though, it was decided that Taylor would be moving on from the Stadium of Light. It freed him to search for a new club as a free agent as he takes the next steps in his promising career.

Now, the Hartlepool-born talent has found a new home, joining League Two side Harrogate Town.

The Sulphurites announced the signing of former Sunderland prospect Taylor on Tuesday night. He puts pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club after finding the back of the net as a trialist against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Taylor mainly offers his services as a winger but has found success as a wing-back too. He has previously been deployed centrally as an attacking midfielder before.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Kicking on with Harrogate

After learning his trade under the watchful eye of Sunderland, Taylor now heads for pastures new in a bid to kick on in the first-team game with Harrogate Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opportunities with the Black Cats were limited, so this feels like the right move at the right time. He’ll get a shot at regular minutes with Simon Weaver’s side and he’ll be keen to let his talent do the talking and announce himself at a first-team level.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

What will be interesting to see is just where Taylor plays for the League Two side.

He has spent much of his career as a winger and in other attacking positions but he played as a wing-back to great success in the Premier League 2 last season. He notched nine goals and two assists in 16 games, operating on both the left and right flanks.

Signing number three

Harrogate Town will be hoping some more new faces can come through the door soon with reinforcements needed ahead of the 2024/25 League Two season.

Stephen Duke-McKenna has joined the Sulphurites on a free transfer following his departure from QPR. 23-year-old defender Zico Asare has made the step up to the EFL after impressing with Maidenhead United too.

Defensive reinforcements are sure to be of great important with options across the backline limited ahead of next season’s start just under a month away.