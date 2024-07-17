Stoke City demand incredible offer amid high-profile interest in new star

Stoke City signed attacking midfielder Jun-ho last summer, bringing him in from South Korean side Daejon Hana Citizen on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old arrived with a growing reputation in his native. He had impressed in the K-League, the country’s first-tier, and had become a regular for the country at youth level.

Since coming over to England though, Jun-ho’s stock has increased even further. He locked down a starting spot in Steven Schumacher’s side and is tipped to star in the upcoming campaign.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Such form is said to have drawn interest from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

However, Stoke City have no plans to cash in on their new favourite this summer.

Stoke on Trent Live states the Potters are not planning on accepting bids for Jun-ho this summer. Only ‘incredible offers’ for the youngster will be entertained as they prioritising retained the services of one of their most talented players.

Jun-ho is under contract for another three years, so the Championship side are in a strong negotiating position if bids do come in for the attacking midfielder in the transfer window.

A vital asset

Jun-ho is arguably one of the most important assets that Stoke City possess, both in the present and looking to the long-term future too.

Two goals and six assists in 40 games across his first campaign with the Potters saw him quickly settle into Championship football. He found success through the middle as an attacking midfielder and out on the left-wing, offering his services in a range of positions.

The club hierarchy would be able to make a swift and sizeable profit on Jun-ho by cashing in on a bid from Feyenoord or any of this other suitors.

However, his importance to the side would mean his exit will deal a big blow to Schumacher. Taking a more long-term view, it’s hard to see a world where the South Korean international’s price tag doesn’t just keep growing either.

Summer business so far

While it will be hoped Jun-ho stays put, there are Stoke City players many will expect to move on this summer.

So far, the only players to depart are those whose contracts were not renewed. Tom Edwards has been signed by Salford City but Tyrese Campbell, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Wesley, Ciaran Clark and Blondy Nna Noukeu are yet to join new clubs.

Image courtesy of: CAT GORYN/REUTERS.

As for incomings, three new additions have come through the doors thus far.

Viktor Johansson and Eric Junior Bocat have come in for fees from Rotherham United and Sint-Truiden respectively while Ben Gibson was signed on a free transfer after the expiry of his deal with Norwich City.