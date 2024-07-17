Striker wants Sheffield Wednesday move amid QPR, Birmingham City interest

Sheffield Wednesday had Ugbo on loan over the second half of last season and he proved to be a thorn in the sides of both QPR and Birmingham City.

While with Cardiff City in the first half of the campaign, Ugbo scored against the Rs on home turf. Later in the year, he opened his account for the Owls with a brace in an important 2-0 win over the Blues at Hillsborough.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Such success over the second half of the season with Sheffield Wednesday has seen Ugbo heavily linked with a return to the club this summer.

Now, fresh claims have emerged over the battle for the Canadian striker.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop states that a return to Hillsborough is the preference of Ugbo after his strong loan spell under Danny Rohl’s management. However, a deal between the Owls and ESTAC Troyes is not close.

Wednesday aren’t the only ones keen either, with QPR, Birmingham City and Stoke City interested.

Ike Ugbo has made it clear that he wants a return to Sheffield Wednesday. But a deal with French side Troyes is not close. Stoke, QPR and Birmingham among the clubs also in the hunt for the Canadian striker. #swfc #scfc #QPR #bcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 16, 2024

Ugbo still has two years left on his deal with Ligue 2 side Troyes as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Work to do

Ugbo’s stance certainly offers a boost to Sheffield Wednesday as they look to bring the striker back to the club on a permanent basis ahead of the new season this summer.

However, with the Championship side and ESTAC Troyes still seemingly nowhere near an agreement, that could offer hope to his other admirers. If a deal can’t be struck, QPR and Stoke City could offer him another route back to the second-tier while the ambitious Birmingham City may swoop in as well.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

it seems likely that Ugbo makes a move though. Troyes are still in Ligue 2 after just about surviving and while he could be an asset for them at that level, they could earn a good fee for him off the back of his Championship loan success.

It remains to be seen just how the saga pans out though with options still seemingly very open.

Strikers wanted

It feels as though a whole host of clubs are keen to bring in a new talisman this summer.

Ugbo’s admirers Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Stoke City and Birmingham City are certainly among them, though the latter have already recruited last season’s League One top scorer in Alfie May as they gear up for third-tier football.

The Owls had Ugbo leading their line last season. Current options Michael Smith, Bailey Cadamarteri and Charlie McNeill are solid cover, but Rohl will want a lead striker to come through the doors.

As for QPR, they need another striker already but interest in Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes means they may well need more. Last but not least, Steven Schumacher’s Potters were crying out for a talisman last season and will be keen to find one ahead of the new campaign.