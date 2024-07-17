Sheffield United consider free transfer swoop for released QPR midfielder

Sheffield United are having to be shrewd with their transfer business in the early stages of the window.

Ongoing talks regarding a takeover at Bramall Lane has meant free transfers have been the main focus for Chris Wilder and the recruitment team. However, it is hoped they can make serious inroads with their recruitment drive sooner rather than later with a big rebuild needed.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

There are still solid options on the free agent market though, and it seems the Blades are aware of that.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Sheffield United are looking into a possible swoop for midfielder Andre Dozzell. The 25-year-old is available for nothing after QPR made the decision not to renew his contract at the end of last season.

The former Ipswich Town man could be offered a deal by the relegated club. He would be a far simpler alternative to Swansea City captain Matt Grimes and Norwich City mainstay Kenny McLean, who have both been linked with a move to Bramall Lane too.

Fees would be required to recruit those two and sales may be needed to raise funds.

A Championship mainstay

Dozzell may not be the most eye-catching of signings for Sheffield United but given the scale of the rebuild needed, he could prove to be a shrewd addition for the Blades this summer.

The 25-year-old is a tidy player in possession, mainly offering his services as a central or defensive midfielder. He can play in a more advanced attacking midfield role and out on the right too, so he’d bring valuable versatility to Wilder’s ranks.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Dozzell has played 126 times in the Championship across spells with QPR, Ipswich Town and recent loan club Birmingham City.

Many will back the former England youth international to earn another second-tier move after the end of his time at Loftus Road. Sheffield United could be the ones to offer him a stay at this level.

Wilder’s midfield ranks

Looking at the players currently on the books at Sheffield United, there are a good amount of options in the middle of the park available to Wilder heading into next season.

However, key men Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza are both the subject of Premier League interest. Not only would that leave them down on two midfielders, but it would leave the Blades without two of their standout players too.

Oliver Arblaster, Anis Slimane, Tom Davies and versatile youngster Andre Brooks are the other options. Callum O’Hare’s arrival sees them secure the services of an attacking midfielder too.

Departures could mean further depth is needed though and in the current situation, free transfers seem to be the focus. Of those available, someone like Dozzell who offers Championship experience and versatility could be a smart signing.