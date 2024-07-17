Sheffield United among clubs keen on defender released by Newcastle United

Sheffield United are among the clubs considering a move for free agent defender Paul Dummett, TEAMtalk has claimed.

Sheffield United are looking to strike deals where possible as they prepare for their return to the Championship ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Blades’ ongoing takeover talks have hindered business but Chris Wilder has still been able to bring fresh faces through the doors. Free transfers have been the focus, allowing new signings without breaking the bank.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

That could be the market the Bramall Lane outfit are forced to prioritise until the takeover saga comes to a close. Now, a new free agent has emerged on the radar.

TEAMtalk claims that Sheffield United are considering a move for defender Paul Dummett, who is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Newcastle United.

The Blades are not the only ones keen on the Welshman but they could look to steal a march on the competition by moving to lure him in swiftly.

Dummett had fallen down the pecking order under Eddie Howe, making only eight appearances last season. However, his experience at the top of the English game and ability to play as a left-back or centre-back could make him a shrewd signing this summer.

A valuable signing

As touched on before, Dummett has traits that could make him a smart signing this summer. That’s especially the case for someone at Championship level like Sheffield United.

Left-footed centre-backs can be hard to come by but the former Wales international fits that profile. His ability to play in a couple of defensive roles would give Wilder some valuable flexibility during games too.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Moreover, while game time was limited, Dummett still produced some impressive displays.

His only starts came in EFL Cup ties against tough sides in Manchester United and Manchester City. However, at the heart of defence, he played a key role in wins over both sides, keeping clean sheets in both games too.

That will surely be a sign that Dummett has what it takes to find real success in the Championship, especially under Wilder.

Smart business

Sheffield United have had to be wise with their summer signings to date. As mentioned earlier, free transfers have been the focus, but Wilder has still added some impressive names to his ranks.

Callum O’Hare has come in on a free transfer after his Coventry City deal expired, marking a statement signing for the club. Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum have come in for nothing too after leaving Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

Striker Kieffer Moore is the only player who has commanded a fee.

It will be hoped money is available for transfer fees to be paid sooner rather than later but there are still deals to be done on the free agent market, as made clear by the Blades’ Dummett interest.