QPR accept £2.5m striker bids, Championship move awaits

QPR have seen Irish prospect Armstrong heavily linked with a move away from Loftus Road this summer.

After triggering a one-year extension clause in his contract to keep him beyond the end of last season, it emerged that the 21-year-old was likely to move on regardless having failed to commit to a longer deal.

That has piqued the interests of other clubs with Championship rivals Bristol City and Stoke City both said to be pursuing opportunistic deals for Armstrong ahead of the new campaign.

Now though, it seems the ball is firmly in the striker’s court.

The Irish Independent reports that QPR have agreed £2.5m deals with both the Robins and the Potters ahead of his expected exit. The decision is now Armstrong’s to make as he weighs up where to move in the coming days.

The report adds that Shamrock Rovers, the Rs prospect’s former club, are set to benefit from the deal too. A 25% sell-on clause was negotiated in the deal that took Armstrong to Loftus Road in the summer transfer window of 2020.

A Championship move awaits

It seems as though Armstrong will be staying in the Championship as a QPR exit awaits.

Deals have been agreed with both Bristol City and Stoke City, so his next move is firmly in his own hands. Game time will likely be the priority for the Irish prospect but he’ll also be keen to ensure his next manager is the best one for his development.

Both Liam Manning and Steven Schumacher have overseen the development of some talented players over the years in both their current and previous jobs.

Armstrong is widely tipped for a big future in the game and if his physical attributes can be maintained while his end product is worked on, it won’t be long before he’s a real handful for Championship defenders.

A welcome fee for QPR

In an ideal world, the Rs would be retaining Armstrong’s services. He’s a striker with real potential and has the attributes to really impact games, especially coming off the bench.

However, given doubts over his long-term future, it’s best for them to cash in now.

They’re set to get a decent fee for his services too. Although a chunk of the £2.5m received for his services will be going to former club Shamrock Rovers, the money can still be reinvested back into the suad.

The funds will likely go towards finding a replacement as further competition for Lyndon Dykes and Michael Frey will be required once Armstrong’s decision is made and his move is completed.