Portsmouth looking at released Manchester City defender, 17-year-old striker also eyed

Portsmouth are looking at adding some more new faces to the ranks after winning promotion to the Championship as League One’s top dogs.

It was a fantastic campaign from Pompey, and their recruitment was key to their success. John Mousinho and the club hierarchy oversaw a much-needed rebuild of the squad and much of their business was done early, allowing them to make the most of pre-season 2023.

Business hasn’t started quite so quickly this time around, perhaps down to the loftier deals being eyed. However, some strong signings have still been made at Fratton Park as they gear up for Championship football.

Now, it seems Portsmouth are casting their eyes over two potential additions during pre-season.

Two trialists were named in the starting XI for Tuesday night’s friendly against Gosport Borough. Fans set about finding the identity of the unnamed players, with reporter Andrew Moon now confirming they are Jamal Baptiste and Sean Patton.

Portsmouth won the game 3-1 with Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and Jack Sparkes scoring.

More on Baptiste and Patton

It remains to be seen whether either Baptiste or Patton earn moves to Portsmouth, but it certainly seems they’re under consideration as the club look at adding some new prospects to their ranks.

Baptiste is a 20-year-old defender who mainly plays as a centre-back. The former England U19 regular, who can also play at right-back, is available for nothing after his departure from Manchester City. He spent time on loan in Belgium with Lommel SK last season.

As for Patton, he’s on the books with Derry City. Interestingly though, he only completed a loan move to Finn Harps at the start of this month.

Pompey’s interest suggests there is a possibility that the 17-year-old attacker is recalled to pave the way for him to move across the sea. However, given that he’s under contract unlike Baptiste, a deal for Patton wouldn’t be quite as straight forward and could require a fee.

Five new faces

With a little over a month of the transfer window now gone, Portsmouth have signed five new players.

Reuben Swann is the only one to command a fee, coming in from non-league side AFC Sudbury. Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Jordan Archer have signed on permanent deals, arriving on free transfers following their exits from Barnsley, Oxford United and QPR respectively.

Sammy Silvera is the sole loan signing thus far. That market was used brilliantly by Pompey last season, so it will be intriguing to see if temporary signings are made before the new campaign.

It will be hoped more signings come through the doors over the coming weeks. Baptiste and Patton will be keen to make the most of their chances to impress as Portsmouth weigh up moves.