League One club eyeing 25-year-old after Luton Town release

Luton Town are preparing for a return to Championship after one memorable season in the Premier League.

The Hatters punched above their weight to make it to the top-flight and they made a good fist of things in the fight against relegation. However, form faltered over the latter stages of the season and they’ve dropped back into the EFL at the first time of asking.

Rob Edwards will be looking to shape and streamline his squad for the upcoming season. The end of the season saw the club confirm their retained list, with striker Admiral Muskwe among those let go.

Now though, the 25-year-old has linked up with Northampton Town in a bid to earn a deal.

That’s according to Football Insider, who state the Cobblers are considering a free transfer swoop.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Northampton are considering a move for former Luton striker Admiral Muskwe on a free transfer.



The 25-year-old free agent has linked up with Northampton for training after leaving Luton. pic.twitter.com/xVUvV1W1jH — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 16, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Muskwe can earn himself a deal with Jon Brady’s side, who are gearing up for another season of League One football after impressing on their return. He is familiar with the level, having played 18 times in the third-tier across loans with Exeter City and Fleetwood Town.

Looking to kick on

Following his departure from Luton Town, Muskwe will now be keen to kick on and make a name for himself elsewhere.

The striker has spent much of his career out on loan across his spells with both the Hatters and Leicester City. Stints with Swindon Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Fleetwood and Exeter haven’t been the most prolific, but Muskwe has made a reputation for himself as a hard-working, energetic forward.

Perhaps settling at a permanent home will allow Muskwe will allow him to rediscover the goalscoring form he displayed in the Leicester City.

A move to the EFL seems most likely but time will tell if he can earn a deal at Northampton Town as they cast eyes over his abilities.

Cobblers’ striker options

Northampton Town have already made three new additions at the top of the pitch before bringing Muskwe in for a trial stint.

Tom Eaves and James Wilson have come into Jon Brady’s ranks on permanent deals from Rotherham United and Port Vale respectively. Callum Morton has also returned for a new loan spell, this time from Salford City.

The revamp is a needed one. Louis Appere has joined League One rivals Stevenage while the loans of Tyreece Simpson and Kieron Bowie have come to a close.

It remains to be seen whether Muskwe can earn a deal after his Luton Town release, but a fresh start awaits the Zimbabwe international regardless.