Lincoln City begin talks to sign Lukas Jensen replacement from Premier League club

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala will be looking to build a side capable of going one further this season after narrowly missing out on the play-off spots last time around.

Former Leeds United coach Skubala led a fantastic charge up the League One table at Sincil Bank but the Imps fell just short.

The summer transfer window has been a busy one for the third-tier club with both incomings and outgoings aplenty. Now, links with a potential new number one have emerged.

Football Insider claims that Lincoln City have begun talks to sign goalkeeper George Wickens, who is currently on the books with Premier League side Fulham.

After successful loan spells with Wealdstone and Ross County, the 22-year-old has been given the green light to move on from Craven Cottage, it is said. That has piqued the Imps’ interests and Wickens is open to the switch.

The Petersfield-born ‘keeper has played extensively for the Cottagers’ U18s and U21s but with no first-team chances to date, he has his sights set on an exit ahead of the new EFL campaign.

The Jensen replacement

As touched on before, there have been a number of departures from Lincoln City. Some of those have been for key players, one being goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

The former Burnley man flourished in his first and only season at Sincil Bank. He kept 21 clean sheets and conceded only 43 goals in 50 outings for Skubala’s side.

Such form prompted interest from elsewhere and Championship side Millwall secured his signature.

Two new goalkeepers have joined the Imps in Jamie Pardington and Zach Jeacock. However, a true replacement for last season’s number one is needed, and Wickens could be just that as reports state talks have begun over a deal.

Ready for League One

Wickens has looked primed and ready for a challenge at a good level for a little while now. He got that with Ross County, though their dismal backline left the Fulham prospect helpless over the second half of last season.

After impressing in academy football, it was with Wealdstone where Wickens announced himself on the senior stage. He kept 12 clean sheets in 40 National League games for a side playing expansive football.

It meant he had to be comfortable with the ball at his feet as well as busy with shot-stopping.

League One looks to be a good level for Wickens as a Fulham exit beckons and Lincoln City could be a great place for him to kick on. Time will tell if a deal comes to fruition amid recent talks though.