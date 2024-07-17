Leyton Orient cast eyes over midfielder after exit from League One rivals

Leyton Orient fielded Sam Hutchinson as a trialist for their pre-season game against St. Albans City on Tuesday, the Reading Chronicle has confirmed.

Leyton Orient are gearing up for another season of League One football after consolidating their place in the third-tier over the 2023/24 campaign.

It marked the O’s return to the division after winning the League Two title and they impressed under Richie Wellens’ lead. At one point, it looked as though they could make a march for the play-offs, but they still ended in a respectable 11th place.



New signings will still be on the radar with a little under a month remaining until the new season begins.

Pre-season friendlies have begun and in Tuesday night’s clash with St. Albans City, Leyton Orient took the chance to cast eyes over midfield veteran Sam Hutchinson, it has emerged.

Hutchinson was named in the starting XI and the Reading Chronicle has confirmed it was indeed the former Reading and Sheffield Wednesday man who was fielded as a trialist by Wellens and co.

The 34-year-old is available for nothing after his deal with the Royals expired at the end of last season. It was an injury-hit campaign for Hutchinson, playing 14 times for the first-team.

A veteran presence

It remains to be seen whether Leyton Orient plan on offering Hutchinson a deal this summer as they cast eyes over the versatile veteran.

Hutchinson may have had injury problems over the years but he could prove to be a welcome addition to the O’s dressing room. The former Chelsea prospect possesses plenty of Championship experience from his time with Sheffield Wednesday and was a leader in the Hillsborough dressing room.



He offers his services as both a defensive midfielder and centre-back. That versatility could be of use to Wellens and co if he can stay available and injury free.

On a free transfer, the move would be a low cost, low risk one for Orient to make too.

With under a month now separating Leyton Orient and the start of the new season, Wellens will be hoping more new signings can come through the doors to add some much-needed depth to his squad.

Four new signings have been made so far, two being permanent and two loans.

Sonny Perkins and Charlie Kelman have come in on temporary deals from Championship clubs Leeds United and QPR respectively. They’ll offer their services in attacking positions, as will winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.

The winger has signed on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has also come in for nothing following the expiry of his Everton contract.