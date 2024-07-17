Rennes target new Leeds United raid after Glen Kamara swoop

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is now wanted by Rennes after the French club’s swoop for Glen Kamara, as per L’Equipe

Leeds United looked bound to lose some key players following their failure to win an immediate promotion back to the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign.

Archie Gray was the first big name from last season to leave Elland Road. He sealed a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur and has now been followed out the exit door by Glen Kamara.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDFF/REUTERS.

After persisting rumours over a move to France, Ligue 1 outfit Rennes sealed the deal for the Finn on Tuesday night. It brings an end to his time with the Whites after just one year.

Now though, it seems Rennes aren’t done with Leeds United just yet.

French news outlet L’Equipe claims that the club are now considering a move for star winger Crysencio Summerville, who has been heavily linked with an exit of his own ahead of the new campaign.

They sat that the Dutchman ‘would not be opposed’ to joining Rennes this summer but the negotiations are sure to be ‘intense’ with English clubs keen on signing Summerville.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Heading for bigger things?

Summerville has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds United this summer. A whole host of top clubs have been credited with interest in the 22-year-old from England and across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those rumoured to be eyeing Summerville are Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Whether or not a move of that significance awaits the Whites star, it remains to be seen. However, wherever he moves, the next switch is sure to be a high profile one for Summerville.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

With that said, it might be a surprise to see him follow Kamara to Rennes this summer.

The French side finished 10th out of 18 sides in Ligue 1 last season. They’ve battled for European football before and will be determined to get back to those heights, but they might not present the big move Summerville is tipped to get when he does depart Leeds United.

A big player to replace

If Leeds United were to lose Summerville this summer, he certainly wouldn’t be an easy player to replace.

The funds raised from selling him would likely go towards bringing in the winger to take his spot in Daniel Farke’s side. However, players of a similar calibre who would be willing to join a Championship club would be hard to come by.

That said, the Whites have invested well in some talented attackers over the years. The recruitment team would be backed to uncover a new gem, just as they did with the move to sign Summerville from Feyenoord four years ago.

The money could also be invested into other areas of Farke’s squad as he looks to form a side capable of going one further than last season in the fight for promotion.