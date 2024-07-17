23-year-old not interested in Leeds United move amid ambitious pursuit

Leeds United target Oliver Skipp is not interested in leaving Tottenham Hotspur for the Championship, according to TEAMtalk

Leeds United are in the market for new recruits this summer as Daniel Farke looks to maintain a side capable of fighting for promotion from the Championship once again.

The Whites came up short in their first season since relegation from the Premier League. The failure has seen key men depart and more could follow, but Farke is keen to make some eye-catching additions too.

One man who has been linked with a move to Elland Road is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp. The 23-year-old has caught the eye in the Premier League before but game time under Ange Postecoglou has been limited.

It means a move away could be on the cards this summer, but Leeds United looks unlikely to be his destination.

TEAMtalk reports that Skipp has several admirers in the Premier League and Skipp is not interested in dropping to the Championship. He has already proven himself at the level having thrived in a loan spell with Norwich City under Farke’s watch in the 2020/21 season.

Spurs are also leaning towards selling Skipp, and he’d be out of the Whites’ price range.

A new midfielder needed

After confirming the sale of Glen Kamara to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, Leeds United are in need of more options in the middle of the park.

As it stands, only Ilia Gruev, Ethan Ampadu and new loan signing Joe Rothwell are options in midfield. All three are impressive players at Championship level, but depth is needed to over them both cover and competition.

Having cashed in on Kamara, the focus will likely turn to signing another midfielder sooner rather than later. Rothwell is only in on loan – though a buy option has been reported – so the Whites could look to a more long-term, permanent signing.

No continuation of the Spurs link

The recent link that has been formed between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur may have given them a slight chance of bringing Skipp in. However, with Premier League clubs keen and Spurs eyeing a seal, a deal just doesn’t seem feasible, regardless of the player’s stance.

The two clubs have already done business this summer, of course. Archie Gray left the Whites to join the North London giants in a high-profile deal and Joe Rodon returned to Farke’s ranks on a permanent basis.

Djed Spence arrived on loan alongside Rodon last summer, while Jack Clarke moved to Spurs after his breakthrough with Leeds United.

These Skipp developments mean he won’t be the latest to switch between the two clubs. Having seemingly struck up a fruitful relationship though, it will be interesting to see if further deals are eyed over the coming weeks and months.