Opinion: Hull City should eye Wigan Athletic star as replacement for £18m man

Hull City have seen star defender Jacob Greaves depart the club, earning a deserved move up to the Premier League.

Hull City saw academy graduate Greaves become one of their most important players and one of the Championship standout defenders in recent years. Many had him pegged for a top-flight move after the Tigers came short of promotion last season, and he’s earned just that.

Automatic promotion winners Ipswich Town swooped to sign Greaves, confirming his arrival last week.

The move has cost the Tractor Boys a fee in the region of £15m, with add-ons taking it to £18m. It gives the Tigers plenty of money to reinvest into the squad, which Acun Ilicali and Tan Kesler will look to do swiftly.

Replacing Greaves at the heart of defence won’t be easy. After all, he had become one of the best defenders outside the Premier League and has long looked destined for a step up.

However, Wigan Athletic star Charlie Hughes is someone capable of taking his place in the immediate future while also bringing a brand new star for the future to the MKM Stadium.

The next big thing

The Football League has produced a whole host of top defenders over the years. With Greaves leaving Hull City to join Ipswich Town and Peterborough United starlet Ronnie Edwards signing for Southampton, the EFL has seen two of the finest centre-back prospects in recent years head up to the Premier League.

Wigan Athletic ace Hughes looks destined to follow in their footsteps having emerged as one of the country’s most promising young players over the past year or so.

Hughes previously spent time in the Manchester City and Liverpool academies but has been with the Latics since 2017. There, he has worked his way through the youth setup and into the first-team.

The homegrown 20-year-old first came into the team during Kolo Toure’s tenure, emerging as one of the few shining lights of that short stint. Since then, Hughes has become one of Wigan’s most important players.

He featured 51 times across all competitions last season, even captaining Shaun Maloney’s side on a number of occasions despite his tender years. He’s broken into England’s Young Lions setup at U20 level too, setting him up for a seriously exciting future.

The Tigers’ Greaves replacement

Hughes now has 75 senior appearances to his name and while Wigan Athletic will want to retain his services, someone like Hull City has the ambition and the money to prise him away from the DW Stadium.

It will take decent money, too. Hughes is a top prospect under contract until at least 2028 after penning new terms last summer, so the Latics are in a strong negotiating position.

However, not only would they be getting someone capable of stepping up to Championship level, but they would be securing the services of a youngster who could make them a big profit in the years to come, just as Greaves did.

Hull City will be sure to have plenty of options in mind to replace Greaves but Wigan Athletic prodigy Hughes must be among them.