Grimsby Town cast eyes over Sunderland defender

Grimsby Town started Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson in a friendly against Boston United on Tuesday night.

Grimsby Town look to be considering moves for a number of players with Sunderland youngster Fieldson among those the Mariners took a closer look at on Tuesday night.

Dave Artell’s side continued their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against local non-league side Boston United. The League Two outfit ran out 2-0 winners with Kieran Green and returning trialist Tolu Ladapo on the scoresheet.

Fieldson was a new name in the lineup though. As shared by reporter Matt Dean, the 20-year-old started for Grimsby Town as Artell and co seemingly took the chance to cast eyes over a potential signing.

According to the team sheet, #gtfc are giving another run out to Tolu Ladapo tonight.



Sunderland centre-back Henry Fieldson also starts.



Fieldson is primarily a centre-back but has played further forward in defensive midfield before. He has been a regular for the Sunderland U18s and U21s over the years, making 20 appearances across all competitions overall last season.

A new move could await him ahead of next season though, potentially giving him a first shot at senior football after an extension youth career at the Academy of Light.

Fieldson has also had admirers in Scotland, Queen's Park were credited with loan interest in the Black Cats talent (Daily Record, live transfer blog, 10.07.24, 10:59)

New signings needed

Grimsby Town boss Artell is leading a significant rebuild of the League Two side ahead of next season, so it’s no surprise that further new additions are on his radar as pre-season continues.

The backline has already been an area of focus but another new face at the heart of defence might not go amiss. Cameron McJannet and Lewis Cass have joined Harvey Rodgers and Dough Tharme as options at centre-back, but another move would provide some welcome depth.

Time will tell whether Fieldson has done enough to earn that berth as he looks to be lined up for a Sunderland exit.

Elsewhere, the Mariners have signed goalkeeper Jordan Wright, full-backs Matty Carson and Tyrell Warren, midfielder George McEachran and Icelandic winger Jason Dadi Svanthorsson.

Heading out on loan?

Sunderland are renowned for their development of young players and while plenty of academy graduates have been given chances in the first-team on Wearside, many head out on loan to make names for themselves.

Fieldson looks likely to follow the latter path, with Grimsby Town one of his admirers.

There haven’t been all that many loan exits from the Stadium of Light just yet. Many will be involved in pre-season before decisions over their futures are made later in the window.

Thus far, only Nathan Bishop has left the club on loan. He’s joined League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in search of regular game time.