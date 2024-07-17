Fee emerges as Derby County snap up top summer target

Derby County have paid an initial £500,000 for midfielder Ebou Adams and only add-ons will take it towards the £1m mark, Wales Online says.

Derby County won promotion back to the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, it was a real team effort from Paul Warne and his squad to get over the line. However, the loan signing of Gambian midfielder Ebou Adams in January is viewed as a key moment in the Rams’ season.

Coming in from Cardiff City amid limited game time, Adams quickly became a standout figure in the middle of the park for Warne and co. He locked down a starting spot and became a popular player among fans along the way.

Ever since his loan ended, Adams has been heavily linked with a return to Pride Park. He’s been widely viewed as one of the priority targets for Derby County and now, his permanent reunion has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old becomes signing number five with the club citing an undisclosed fee.

A report from Wales Online has stated that the initial sum paid by the Rams comes in at £500,000. A previously reported sum of £1m will only be reached if a ‘myriad’ of add-on clauses are reached, they add.

A vital signing

Derby County have made some impressive signings so far this summer but few will get the reaction that Adams’ return has garnered. Fans will be excited to see him back in their colours knowing that this time, he’s back for good.

It always seemed like a feasible deal given his place in the Cardiff City pecking order under Erol Bulut. It was just a case of reaching an agreement that worked for both clubs.

Just as he did last season, Adams will be tasked with doing the dirty work in the Rams’ midfield.

His energetic and combative presence was key in breaking up play and maintaining control of games and he’ll be determined to prove he can do so in the Championship too amid limited opportunities with the Bluebirds.

New midfield partners

The midfield has been an area of notable change in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Max Bird has linked up with Bristol City while Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith and the versatile Louie Sibley all moved on at the end of their contracts. Tyrese Fornah, Liam Thompson and Darren Robinson are the only players from last season still on the books.

Dutch midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn will likely start alongside Adams in the middle of the park for Warne. If the boss does persist with the three-man midfield that served him well last season, it will be interesting to see who else slots in.

Another player could be targeted, though Ben Osborn can play there too.