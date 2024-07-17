Burnley closing in on deal for versatile 22-year-old star

Burnley are closing in on a deal for SM Caen striker Andreas Hountondji, a report from The Athletic has said.

Burnley are gearing up for a return to Championship football after a dismal one-year stay in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany’s lead.

Scott Parker is now at the helm after Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss will be looking to win a third promotion from the Championship with the Clarets.

The summer window offers a chance for Parker to make the squad at Turf Moor his own and business has started to pick up for the relegated club.

Now, it is reported that a new addition to the attacking ranks is moving closer.

The Athletic states that Burnley are closing in on the signing of striker Andreas Hountondji, who plies his trade in the French second-tier with SM Caen. The 22-year-old mainly operates through the middle but can also play out on the wing or in attacking midfield.

The move comes after Hountondji netted 16 goals and provided seven assists on loan with Rodez AF last season. He has a year left on his Caen deal but looks set to move on this summer.