burnley, Burnley closing in on deal for versatile 22-year-old star

Burnley closing in on deal for versatile 22-year-old star

17 July 2024
1 minute read

Burnley are closing in on a deal for SM Caen striker Andreas Hountondji, a report from The Athletic has said.

Burnley are gearing up for a return to Championship football after a dismal one-year stay in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany’s lead.

Scott Parker is now at the helm after Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss will be looking to win a third promotion from the Championship with the Clarets.

burnley, Burnley closing in on deal for versatile 22-year-old star
Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The summer window offers a chance for Parker to make the squad at Turf Moor his own and business has started to pick up for the relegated club.

Now, it is reported that a new addition to the attacking ranks is moving closer.

The Athletic states that Burnley are closing in on the signing of striker Andreas Hountondji, who plies his trade in the French second-tier with SM Caen. The 22-year-old mainly operates through the middle but can also play out on the wing or in attacking midfield.

The move comes after Hountondji netted 16 goals and provided seven assists on loan with Rodez AF last season. He has a year left on his Caen deal but looks set to move on this summer.

1 of 20
burnley, Burnley closing in on deal for versatile 22-year-old star

Who is this?

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
blackburn rovers, Price tag emerges as Blackburn Rovers lodge striker enquiry

Price tag emerges as Blackburn Rovers lodge striker enquiry

byJames Ray
17 July 2024
1 minute read
Related Posts