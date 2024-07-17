Price tag emerges as Blackburn Rovers lodge striker enquiry

Blackburn Rovers will likely have to pay around £500,000 for VfL Osnabruck striker Erik Engelhardt, as per the Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn Rovers aren’t exactly flush for cash in this important summer transfer window.

It means business has been at a premium with a little over a month of the window passed. The only signing to date has been Northern Irish prospect Aodhan Doherty, who has arrived at Ewood Park on a permanent deal from Linfield.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Plenty of players have been linked with a move to the Championship club though. Among those mentioned in recent reports from Germany is striker Erik Engelhardt, who managed 10 goals as VfL Osnabruck were relegated from 2. Bundesliga.

Now, after the reports of interest, the Lancashire Telegraph has offered fresh insight.

They confirm that Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry over a possible deal for Engelhardt, who would be keen on the move. He is expected to cost a fee in the region of £500,000, so he would be an affordable striker option for the East Lancashire side.

The report adds that Rovers ‘have all the information they need’ on Engelhardt and a possible deal. They now just have to decide whether to push on with the deal or not.