Player wanted by Birmingham City subject of Bournemouth, Stoke City approaches

Birmingham City are setting their sights high in the transfer market despite relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The ambitious ownership at St. Andrew’s want to build a squad capable of bouncing right back to the second-tier. Statement signings have already been made, and more are bound to be on the radar of new boss Chris Davies and the club hierarchy.

Among the sought-after players linked with the Blues is Celtic man Bosun Lawal. The 21-year-old looks poised for a move after an impressive stint on loan at Fleetwood Town last season.

Now though, it is claimed the Birmingham City target is wanted at a higher level.

Football Insider states that Premier League side Bournemouth and Championship outfit Stoke City have both made approaches to register their interest in Lawal.

Austrian powerhouse RB Salzburg are also interested in the Irishman, it is said.

Lawal is open to moving on from Celtic Park this summer if Brendan Rodgers’ isn’t going to give him the chances he desires. He could depart on a permanent or temporary basis amid wide interest in his services ahead of the new campaign.

Could Blues strike a deal?

Birmingham City have done some eye-catching business already this summer.

Emil Hansson has come in from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo after he notched five goals and six assists in the Dutch top-flight last season. The 2023/24 League One top scorer Alfie May has also arrived at St. Andrew’s, signing from Charlton Athletic.

Those deals show the Blues are than capable of punching above their weight and bringing in players above this level thanks to their financial muscle.

As such, if anyone is going to keep Lawal in League One after last season’s Fleetwood success, it’s them. Lawal looks ready for a step up but given City’s money, they may yet look to rival interest from clubs higher up the leagues to seal a deal.

Fleetwood form

Lawal looked to be an impressive signing at the heart of defence for Fleetwood Town last season.

It didn’t take the Bournemouth, Stoke City and Birmingham City target long to lock down a starting spot. However, it was later in the season when he moved into a more advanced role when he really started to make a name for himself.

Playing as a defensive or central midfielder, the youngster played a valuable role in keeping the Cod Army’s hopes of survival alive. They would be relegated to League Two despite his best efforts though.

Lawal managed six goals and two assists in 46 games for Fleetwood and it could earn him a move to a higher level this summer.