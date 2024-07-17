Birmingham City fail with €4m centre-back bid

Birmingham City are setting their sights high despite their relegation from the Championship.

The club’s ambitious ownership haven’t hesitated to back new manager Chris Davies in the transfer market. Statement deals for Emil Hansson, Alfie May and Alex Cochrane have been sealed while goalkeepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Craig Allsop have also come through the doors.

Now, claims of another highly ambitious offer have emerged from Germany.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg states on X that Birmingham City have seen an offer of €4m knocked back for centre-back Phil Neumann, who is currently on the books with 2. Bundesliga side Hannover.

The Blues’ bid was immediately knocked back by the club as they look to hold onto their key defender. Neumann is only under contract for another year, but they are keen to resist bids and retain his services.

Birmingham have submitted an official offer for Phil Neumann in the last days as there was a verbal agreement already in place!



Value of the offer: €4m with possible add-ons included but Hannover rejected immediately!



The 27 y/o central defender

Neumann has been with Hannover since 2022, coming in on a free transfer from Holsten Kiel after spells with FC Ingolstadt and Schalke 04 before. Operating as a right-back and centre-back, the 27-year-old has played 64 times for his current club, chipping in with three goals and two assists along the way.

Another ambitious target

A League One club paying fees like Birmingham City are willing spend is unheard of. Their bid of €4m (around £3.3m) might have been thrown out, but it would not be a surprise if they were return with another offer.

Fees such as this would be statements of intent from the club in the Championship, let alone the third-tier. It goes to show just how serious the club are about their aim to steamroll the opposition next season.

However, as lucrative as it may be, it seems it’s not enough to pry Neumann out of Hannover’s grip.

The German club seem keen to retain one of their key players despite the fact he has entered the last year of his contract. Perhaps they’re demanding more, or they’re hopeful of fending off interest and persuading him to pen new terms beyond next summer.

An area to bolster

While Birmingham City have made some eye-catching additions in other areas of the squad, Davies’ centre-back options are looking very limited.

Currently, Dion Sanderson is the only out-and-out centre-back on the books. Krystian Bielik and new signing Cochrane can fill in there, but natural central defenders will be sought.

Neumann won’t be on the only one wanted either. It will be intriguing to see just who is on the radar alongside him, either as alternatives to the ambitious target or to come in with him.

If the Blues are to sign the German star though, it seems they’ll have to up their offer.