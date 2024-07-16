Championship club ‘talking’ to West Brom star, chairman confirms

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu is on the Hull City radar and talks have been held, Tigers chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed

West Brom and Hull City are likely to be battling it out for promotion from the Championship when the new campaign comes around.

The Baggies came up short in the play-offs last season while the Tigers missed out on a place in the top-six. They’ll both be looking to go one further, with the Humberside outfit now under the lead of Tim Walter.

The change in manager will bring around changes to the squad, and it has been reported that one man on the radar is West Brom star Okay Yokuslu.

The Turkish international has been away with his country at EURO 2024 but with a year left on his deal at The Hawthorns, speculation has been rife over a potential summer move for Yokuslu.

Now, when quizzed on the interest, Hull City chairman Tan Kesler confirmed talks.

Speaking with Hull Live, Kesler admitted that the 30-year-old is among those on the radar at the MKM Stadium. Talks have been held, but the club will not force a deal if the financials aren’t right.

“He’s one on our target list, but we’re just talking,” Kesler said.

“West Brom have some ambitions to get for him, financially. So if it fits, yes, why not, he could be one of the names (City sign), but if the financials are not right there is no need for us to go and invest and leverage ourselves.”

Interest confirmed

The Hull City hierarchy, be it chairman Kesler or owner Acun Ilicali, are often open about the transfer business they are looking to conduct. As such, after initial speculation, their public confirmation of interest in Yokuslu isn’t that much of a surprise.

Only time will tell if the pursuit develops into anything more concrete though.

The Tigers have spoken with the defensive midfielder but with West Brom making their own financial demands, it remains to be seen whether their interest is firmed up with an offer for Yokuslu.

If the price proves too dear, the recruitment team on Humberside will be sure to have alternative options lined up. The club have recruited well in recent years and while Yokuslu would be a fantastic signing, there will be other players for the club to turn to.

Moving on from The Hawthorns?

If West Brom want to avoid losing Yokuslu for nothing, selling him this summer could be their best option.

Holding onto him until January without the agreement of a new contract would pave the way for clubs overseas to agree pre-contract terms with the midfielder. Or, if they wanted to bring him in immediately, they could likely strike a cut-price deal.

In a bid to raise at least some funds on the influential Turkey international, cashing in before the end of the summer window may be wise. That way, the money raised from a sale can go towards finding a replacement.

There may be a reluctance to sell him to a Championship rival, especially one who could be battling the Baggies for promotion like Hull City. Time will tell just how the saga pans out though with speculation persisting.