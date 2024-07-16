West Brom and Blackburn Rovers battle for 28-year-old midfielder

West Brom and Blackburn Rovers may be expected to battle it out an opposite ends of the Championship table next season, but both sides will be determined to strengthen where possible this summer.

The Baggies are looking to go one further in the promotion fight after coming up short in the play-offs last time around. As for Rovers, they’ll be keen to put some meaningful distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Now, despite their differing goals, it is claimed both sides have identified Cameron Brannagan as a summer target.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are both considering moves for the 28-year-old midfielder ahead of next season.

Brannagan has been a crucial player for Oxford United for some time and was key in their successful promotion bid. He notched 13 goals and 11 assists as Des Buckingham’s side won the play-offs.

However, Brannagan is now in the last year of his contract at the Kassam Stadium. It brings his long-term future at the club into question, prompting interest from elsewhere.

A deserved Championship chance

Brannagan has long been viewed as one of the best players in League One. He’s been linked with Championship moves before but has remained loyal to Oxford United.

Their promotion from the third-tier finally hands former Liverpool prospect Brannagan the chance he deserves to test himself at a higher level.

However, despite that, it seems he’s still wanted by second-tier clubs. West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are sizeable clubs with rich histories who could definitely appeal to the U’s star this summer, especially now that he’s in the last year of his contract.

That said though, having remained loyal to Oxford during their time in League One, it would be a big surprise to see him finally leave now that they’ve made it to the Championship.

Despite his contract situation, the divisional new boys should be in a great place to retain Brannagan’s services. Time will tell if his admirers look to turn his head with an offer though.

Shrewd deals for the Baggies and Rovers

West Brom have been in a position to pay fees for new signings so far this summer, but they’ve not been breaking the bank. Business at The Hawthorns has been shrewd, with Torbjorn Heggem the only player that has commanded a transfer fee.

Ousmane Diakite and Joe Wildsmith and joining Carlos Corberan’s ranks so far.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their lone signing is Northern Irish prospect Aodhan Doherty, who came in from Linfield for a fee. He looks set to be one for the future, rather than for the quickly-approaching campaign.

Sales may be needed to striker cash signings at Ewood Park but for now, the focus is on shrewd deals for Rovers. Brannagan would cost a fee, so perhaps he’s one for later in the window when funds have been raised.