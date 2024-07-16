West Brom and Blackburn Rovers battle for 26-year-old midfielder

West Brom and Blackburn Rovers may be expected to battle it out an opposite ends of the Championship table next season, but both sides will be determined to strengthen where possible this summer.

The Baggies are looking to go one further in the promotion fight after coming up short in the play-offs last time around. As for Rovers, they’ll be keen to put some meaningful distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Now, despite their differing goals, it is claimed both sides have identified Cameron Brannagan as a summer target.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are both considering moves for the 28-year-old midfielder ahead of next season.

Brannagan has been a crucial player for Oxford United for some time and was key in their successful promotion bid. He notched 13 goals and 11 assists as Des Buckingham’s side won the play-offs.

However, Brannagan is now in the last year of his contract at the Kassam Stadium. It brings his long-term future at the club into question, prompting interest from elsewhere.