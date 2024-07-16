Sunderland set sights on 30-year-old striker after 23-goal campaign

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be looking to make his mark on the squad at the Stadium of Light before embarking on his maiden campaign in charge of the club.

Further new signings are needed if the Black Cats are to have a squad capable of fighting for promotion again. They fell far short of the play-offs last season with Michael Beale and Mike Dodds failing to turn things around on Wearside.

Nevertheless, the focus now turns to a brighter future with Le Bris at the helm.

Additions are needed in numerous roles, but as they have been for some time, Sunderland are crying out for a prolific striker. Now, a new goalscorer has been linked with the north east giants.

Reports from French news outlet Foot Mercato claim that the Black Cats are among the admirers of striker Alexandre Mendy, who plays for Ligue 2 side SM Caen. The 30-year-old netted 23 goals across all competitions last season and after the French side fell short of promotion, he could be on the move.

Mendy has had interest from Saudi Arabia but he is now the subject of a first offer from the Wearside outfit, it is said.

A change in direction

It’s no secret that Sunderland have prioritised the signings of young players over recent transfer windows.

The club hierarchy have been after promising talents who can develop into future stars on Wearside. That has worked in some instances, but in the hunt for a prolific striker, the Black Cats have come up short in recent seasons.

A move for Mendy would present a serious change in direction on that front. At 30, he’d be one of the older members of the Black Cats squad and he’s already proven himself as a goalscorer at a good level.

His tally of 22 league goals last season was enough to earn him the Ligue 2 golden boot, also scoring one and assisting one in the Coupe de France. Mendy has 65 goals and 11 assists to his name in 142 Caen appearances, also notching 14 goals in the top-flight.

While there’s excitement over Le Bris’ future on Wearside, he needs backing in the transfer market.

Simon Moore was the first addition, coming in from Coventry City prior to the new boss’ arrival. Alan Browne is the only signing to have been made by the Frenchman, so Sunderland will need to be active in the coming weeks.

The striker position is a priority but signings wouldn’t go amiss at the heart of defence either.

Le Bris and co will be sure to have plenty of targets in mind but it will be down to the club hierarchy to move for them.