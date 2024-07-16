sunderland, Sunderland defender subject of strong interest from Ligue 1 club, reporter claims

Sunderland defender subject of strong interest from Ligue 1 club, reporter claims

16 July 2024
2 minute read

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard is a major target for RC Lens, reporter Michael Graham has said on X.

Sunderland are no strangers to transfer interest in their star men.

The Black Cats have seen key players prized away before while key assets have been linked with departures this summer too. None have moved on as of yet though as they gear up for the new Championship campaign.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Among the star men poised to play a key role next season is centre-back Dan Ballard. The former Arsenal prospect has become one of the second-tier’s standout defenders over the course of his two years on Wearside.

Now, it is claimed he’s drawing major interest from overseas.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham has said that Sunderland star Ballard is a ‘major’ target for RC Lens.

The Ligue 1 side are now managed by Will Still, who was heavily linked with the Black Cats job over last season. That post is now occupied by Regis Le Bris though, will Still opting to switch to Lens after his Stade Reims exit.

Still targets Ballard

After persisting rumours regarding Still potentially landing the Sunderland job, it’s perhaps not surprising that the manager is aware of one of the club’s standout players.

Ballard has become a firm fan favourite on Wearside over his two years with the club. He joined after two impressive loans with Blackpool and Millwall and has played 66 times across all competitions.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Northern Irish regular has chipped in with three goals and an assist along the way too.

It’s his defensive abilities that have seen him stand out at this level though. Ballard is strong in the tackle and powerful in the air but boasts the talent in possession that modern-day centre-backs require too.

As such, it’s not all that surprising to see Ballard linked with a Ligue 1 transfer.

Pressure to cash in?

Thankfully for Sunderland, they’re a club on good financial footing. It has helped them fend off high-profile interest in key assets before and will be important if they’re to do so again this summer.

Ballard is someone who could definitely raise significant funds if he was to move on. There’s no mention of a potential price tag but as 24-year-old Championship standout with three years left on his Black Cats deal, he would command a big fee.

His contract situation combined with the strong financial footing of Sunderland means there’s little pressure to cash in. They can demand a high fee for Ballard and simply wait to see if anyone gets near it.

Of course, if the player was to try and force the club’s hand by demanding a move, that may change things. Ballard only penned a new deal last August though, and there’s been absolutely no suggestion that he’ll look to move on from the Stadium of Light.

