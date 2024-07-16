sunderland, Sunderland defender subject of strong interest from Ligue 1 club, reporter claims

Sunderland defender subject of strong interest from Ligue 1 club, reporter claims

16 July 2024
1 minute read

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard is a major target for RC Lens, reporter Michael Graham has said on X.

Sunderland are no strangers to transfer interest in their star men.

The Black Cats have seen key players prized away before while key assets have been linked with departures this summer too. None have moved on as of yet though as they gear up for the new Championship campaign.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Among the star men poised to play a key role next season is centre-back Dan Ballard. The former Arsenal prospect has become one of the second-tier’s standout defenders over the course of his two years on Wearside.

Now, it is claimed he’s drawing major interest from overseas.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham has said that Sunderland star Ballard is a ‘major’ target for RC Lens.

The Ligue 1 side are now managed by Will Still, who was heavily linked with the Black Cats job over last season. That post is now occupied by Regis Le Bris though, will Still opting to switch to Lens after his Stade Reims exit.

sunderland, Sunderland defender subject of strong interest from Ligue 1 club, reporter claims

