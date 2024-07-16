Stoke City plotting bid for QPR forward, Championship rivals pushing for deal

Stoke City are the latest side to have been credited with an interest in QPR prospect Armstrong amid doubts over his future in West London.

The Rs confirmed that the young striker’s deal had been extended until the summer of 2025 shortly after the conclusion of last season but amid a reluctance to pen a new deal beyond then, it seems the 21-year-old is heading for the exit door.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Reports have said that Bristol City are pushing to sign the Irishman. Advanced talks have taken place over a move to Ashton Gate.

Now though, West London Sport states that Stoke City are expected to make an offer of their own.

They note that the Robins have made a move but with a number of clubs alerted to Armstrong’s potential availability, the Potters are lining up a bid. It is not said how much QPR will demand for the young striker, but he should command a respectable fee despite his contract situation.

The battle for Armstrong

Reports over Armstrong’s potential QPR exit have put Bristol City in a strong position to secure his signature but fresh claims that Stoke City are weighing up their own bid suggests there could yet be a battle for the striker this summer.

That will definitely suit the Rs. More interest could drive up his price and a bidding war could ensue.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

That might be the best case scenario for the Hoops, allowing them to maximise the fee received for a player who would be leaving on the cheap in 2025. Time will tell just what the price involved is though, and if Stoke do indeed firm up their rumoured interest with an offer.

They may need to act soon though as Bristol City push to get a deal over the line.

Cifuentes’ striker options

If Armstrong is to be sold by QPR, the need for a striker will increase further.

Many would argue that Marti Cifuentes could do with signing another striker anyway, even before someone departs. Lyndon Dykes and Michael Frey are currently on the books alongside Armstrong, leaving his options fairly limited.

Some further depth wouldn’t go amiss and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they wanted someone of a similar profile to their sought-after Irishman.

As opposed to Dykes and Frey, Armstrong is a fast and energetic forward. His physical profile is a unique one and it makes him a constant handful for defenders, so someone with similar traits could be targeted if he is to move onto Bristol City, Stoke City or someone else.