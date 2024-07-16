Stoke City expected to sign midfielder sold by Burnley in 2023

Stoke City are expected to seal a deal for Lecce youngster Wiktor Gromek, as per a report from Stoke on Trent Live

Stoke City are looking to make some more eye-catching recruits this summer as Steven Schumacher shapes his squad to his liking ahead of next season.

It’s his first summer window at the helm of the Potters. After another thoroughly disappointing Championship last time around, improvements are a must, and fresh faces will help them make strides forward.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Now though, it seems Stoke City are set to make a signing for the future.

According to a report from Stoke on Trent Live, the Staffordshire outfit are closing in on a permanent deal for Polish midfielder Wiktor Gromek, who is currently on the books with Italian club Lecce.

The 19-year-old made the move to Italy only last summer, signing from Burnley. Gromek spent his youth on English shores but after time in the Leicester City and Burnley youth ranks, he opted for a change of scenery.

The midfielder is now set to return to the United Kingdom with a Potters switch close though.