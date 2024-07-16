Stoke City expected to sign midfielder sold by Burnley in 2023

Stoke City are expected to seal a deal for Lecce youngster Wiktor Gromek, as per a report from Stoke on Trent Live

Stoke City are looking to make some more eye-catching recruits this summer as Steven Schumacher shapes his squad to his liking ahead of next season.

It’s his first summer window at the helm of the Potters. After another thoroughly disappointing Championship last time around, improvements are a must, and fresh faces will help them make strides forward.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Now though, it seems Stoke City are set to make a signing for the future.

According to a report from Stoke on Trent Live, the Staffordshire outfit are closing in on a permanent deal for Polish midfielder Wiktor Gromek, who is currently on the books with Italian club Lecce.

The 19-year-old made the move to Italy only last summer, signing from Burnley. Gromek spent his youth on English shores but after time in the Leicester City and Burnley youth ranks, he opted for a change of scenery.

The midfielder is now set to return to the United Kingdom with a Potters switch close though.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

One for the future

Schumacher has shown a willingness to give promising young players chances on the senior stage so Gromek will be hopeful of earning an opportunity if his Stoke City move is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He certainly looks to be a signing for the long-term though, rather than someone who will come in and make an impact at first-team level right off the bat.

The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make his competitive debut in senior football but has now tested himself at academy level in both England and Italy. That footballing education so early into his career should equip him well for a bright future in the game.

The Potters will be hoping they’ve picked up a new gem as they look to wrap up a deal for Gromek.

Potters prospects

There’s a number of promising players coming through the ranks at Stoke City, some of whom have been signed from other clubs while some have made their way through the academy.

Of those signed, 20-year-old pair Jun-ho Bae and Junior Tchamadeu are two talents with bright futures ahead of them. Looking to next season, they’ll be determined to announce themselves as real stars.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

As for the academy, teenage midfielder Sol Sidibe is the headline name. Many are tipping him for a breakthrough under Schumacher having already appeared in and around the first-team.

Loaned out goalkeeper Tommy Simkin and young striker Emre Tezgel are among the other top prospects. Gromek looks set to join them as Stoke City recruit for both the long-term and immediate future.