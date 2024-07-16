Birmingham City dealt transfer blow as Stoke City accept midfielder bid

Stoke City have accepted a bid from Sivasspor for Birmingham City target Josh Laurent, according to TEAMtalk

Stoke City are gearing up for an important season as they look to climb away from the lower reaches of the Championship table under Steven Schumacher’s lead.

The Potters were threatened by relegation for much of last season but a strong end under the former Plymouth Argyle boss saw them survive. They’ll be setting their sights much higher next year, though improvements in the transfer market are required.

The Championship club may well bid farewell to a key man in midfielder Josh Laurent though. Reports have said Stoke City could cash in as he enters the final year of his contract.

Now, TEAMtalk claims a bid for the 29-year-old has been accepted.

They state Turkish side Sivasspor have seen an offer for the former Reading ace accepted. The total is not mentioned, but it seems Laurent has moved a step closer to leaving the Bet365 Stadium.

The news will come as a blow to Birmingham City, who were said to be eyeing an ambitious move. Wages were likely to be a problem for the Blues though, despite their financial muscle.

A new start

Laurent will be a miss for Stoke City if his exit is sealed. The Leytonstone-born midfielder is a leader on and off the pitch for the Potters, with his physical presence and versatility making him an impressive player at Championship level.

It should equip him well for a new challenge in Turkey with Sivasspor.

While he may have stayed put in an ideal world, selling Laurent now may be the smartest move for Schumacher and co. This way, they’ll get a decent fee for a player they may well have lost for nothing in 2025.

Cashing in removes that risk while giving the club some funds to spend on a replacement. They may of course choose to reinvest in another area of the squad, with further additions required before the new season comes around.

Ambitious Blues interest

The fact that Birmingham City held a strong interest in signing a player who is now heading to play in Turkey shows just how high they’re setting their sights this summer.

They’ve already made statement moves for the likes of Emil Hansson and Alfie May. A swoop for Stoke City star Laurent would have been yet another eye-catching signing, but it seems as though he will be heading elsewhere.

In Turkey, Laurent will be able to test himself at a top-flight standard for the first time. He’ll also be hoping to battle it out for European football while tussling with some big names.

Now that a fee has been agreed, it may not be long before Laurent’s Potters exit is sealed.