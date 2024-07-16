3 centre-backs Sheffield Wednesday must eye with French target unlikely to move

Sheffield Wednesday were among the clubs said to be interested in Mickael Nade, but he looks set to be off the market.

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom were reported to be targeting Nade, who saw his deal with promoted French side Saint Etienne expire at the start of this month.

However, in a U-turn, the left-footed centre-back is claimed to have agreed to sign a new four-year deal with the Ligue 1 side. It takes an eye-catching free agent off the market and leaves the Owls and Baggies with a target to cross off the list.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

There’s plenty of time for new players to be targeted though, and having been so proactive on the transfer front, Sheffield Wednesday will likely turn their focus to alternative options swiftly.

With that said, here are three defenders Danny Rohl and co should consider as Nade looks set to stay in France…

Moussa Diarra – free agent

Much like Nade, 23-year-old Diarra is a left-sided defender who is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with a French club. He is a free agent after seeing his deal with Toulouse run out.

The Mali international can operate at left-back but plays much of his football at centre-back. He’s been tested at a high level since coming through the Toulouse youth ranks, playing in Ligue 2, Ligue 1 and even in the Europa League.

Sheffield Wednesday could land a great Nade alternative in Diarra, though he’s sure to have options elsewhere ahead of the new campaign.

Image courtesy of: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS.

Dan Potts – free agent

If the Owls want to take a slightly different direction, former Luton Town man Dan Potts could be a great option. He would offer vast experience of Championship football and could quickly become a real leader in the dressing room at Hillsborough.

He’s another left-footed central defender available for nothing. Potts may not be the first name on the team sheet with a move to Sheffield Wednesday but he’d be a fantastic player to call upon when required.

Even if regular minutes weren’t guaranteed, the aforementioned experience and his professionalism would make him a valuable player to have in the squad. The signing of another real leader wouldn’t go amiss and Potts could be just that.

Ibane Bowat – Fulham

Last but not least is a slightly different option with Bowat still under contract.

However, a loan deal for the defender could be smart business. Sheffield Wednesday used the temporary market brilliantly in the winter and further loan signings are likely this summer, so to bolster the defensive ranks, Bowat could be an under-the-radar player to target.

After impressing in Fulham’s academy and in the Dutch second-tier while on loan at FC Den Bosch, Scotland U21 international Bowat would impress in Austria with TSV Hartberg last season.

His form over there would set him up well for a Championship stint and with his deal up in 2025, perhaps something more long-term wouldn’t be out of the question after a loan spell.