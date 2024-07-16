Championship rivals pursue opportunistic deal for QPR star

QPR signed youngster Armstrong in the summer of 2020, snapping him up from Irish side Shamrock Rovers and bringing him into their ranks.

He impressed in youth football with the Rs and promising loan spells with Aldershot and Torquay United earned him a place in the first-team back in West London. The powerful striker has developed well in recent years despite not being the most prolific forward and is widely tipped for an exciting future.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, questions have been asked over his future with QPR.

They extended his deal to keep him beyond this summer but reports said that a move away could be on the cards as Armstrong resisted committing to a long-term deal. Now, it seems Championship rivals Bristol City are nearing an opportunistic swoop.

Writing on X, Football Insider claims the Robins are in advanced talks to sign Armstrong.

Bristol Live has added in their coverage of the story that Liam Manning and co are confident of getting a deal over the line for the 21-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of next season.

A blow for the Rs

Armstrong has been progressing well at QPR and many feel he’s bound to get better and better as time passes. That would have the club in line for a hefty profit further down the line having signed him as a teenager four years ago.

However, his contract situation looks set to open the door for him to move elsewhere.

It’s best for the Rs to sell him this summer too. Holding onto Armstrong in the hope he pens a new deal over the course of the next year would be risky, as he could leave for nothing at the end of this season and then no profit is made.

It will sting seeing Armstrong move to a Championship rival in Bristol City. However, cashing in now is just sensible business, so it will be hoped the Rs land a decent fee that allows Marti Cifuentes to recruit a replacement for the young striker.

A strong signing for Bristol City

Armstrong will be a loss for QPR and Championship rivals Bristol City look set to benefit.

Manning has been keen to revamp his attacking ranks in his first summer window in charge at Ashton Gate and a deal for Irish prospect Armstrong will likely conclude the Robins’ striker hunt.

Fally Mayulu has also arrived in the south west. He joins Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells and Harry Cornick as options at the top of the pitch heading into next season.

Armstrong will bring a powerful, fast presence at the top of the pitch. He remains a pretty raw talent but if his physical attributes can be harnessed and end product can be added to his game, he’ll quickly become a real asset for the Robins.