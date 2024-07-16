Portsmouth readying ambitious bid to reunite with loan star

Portsmouth are back in the Championship after a 12-year absence having lifted the League One title last season, and the Canaries’ Kamara had a big part to play in Pompey’s success whilst on loan at the club.

It is no secret that John Mousinho has been keen on striking a deal to see the 20-year-old return to Fratton Park on a permanent basis, and Football Insider has now reported that the newly promoted outfit are now readying an official bid for the England U20 international.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Norwich City are said to be reluctant to lose their academy graduate, but could accept a significant offer should one be submitted.

Kamara made his senior debut at the back end of the 2022/23 campaign as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United. Following his debut, he made two more appearances before the season drew to a close.

Portsmouth struck a loan deal for the youngster at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign and it is safe to call it a success. Having racked up 52 appearances for Mousinho’s side, Kamara scored 10 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions, proving himself to be a pivotal member of the squad.

Wide options at Pompey

Portsmouth are not particularly short of options on the wing, boosted by the addition of two new wingers this summer, so it says a lot about the quality of Kamara that they are still trying to get a deal done for his services.

The new additions in question are Middlesbrough loanee Sam Silvera and free agent Josh Murphy, who joined from fellow newly promoted side Oxford United.

Silvera and Murphy join Paddy Lane, Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte as the club’s options out wide, so there is perhaps the possibility of an attacking departure should Kamara return to the club this season.

Scully might be the obvious candidate to head for the exit doors after an injury hit season meant he had little impact on proceedings. The former West Ham youngster is out of contract next summer and has limited experience in the second-tier.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

Besides the previously mentioned arrivals of Silvera and Murphy, Portsmouth have signed a further three new players this summer to take their total up to five for the window so far.

Barnsley centre-back Jordan Williams joined on a free transfer, as did QPR goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Reuben Swann completes the incomings for Mousinho’s side at this stage. The 18-year-old midfielder signed from non-league side AFC Sudbury for an undisclosed fee.

Of course, incomings usually signal outgoings and that has been the case in plentiful for Pompey.

Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett have both joined recently relegated Rotherham United on free transfers, with Lee Evans and Matt Macey signing for Blackpool and Colchester United in similar deals.

A further six players were released at the beginning of the month. They were Josh Martin, Ryan Schofield, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Liam Vincent and Josh Dockerill.

With the signing of Kamara potentially on the horizon, it is clear that Portsmouth are certainly not done yet this summer.