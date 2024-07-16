New Middlesbrough star attracting Monaco transfer interest

Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath is of interest to Ligue 1 side Monaco, according to Gianluca Di Marzio (Calciomercato live, 16.07.24, 15:05).

Middlesbrough are hoping the 2024/25 season will be a more fruitful one after a tougher time of things at the Riverside Stadium last time around.

Boro started poorly and despite making a push back up the Championship table, it proved too little too late and they fell short of a second consecutive play-off finish under Michael Carrick’s lead.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

As the campaign progressed though, a new star emerged in the form of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath. The 25-year-old may not have made the fastest start to life with Boro, but an electric end to the season where he scored 11 goals in 12 games saw him end on 18 goals in 36 games across all competitions.

There’s excitement over just what Latte Lath could do next season, but the Middlesbrough star is now wanted elsewhere.

Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio states that French giants Monaco are interested in the Ivorian talisman.

Latte Lath is under contract with Boro until 2027, with the club also holding a 12-month option.

Key for Carrick

After such a strong end to his first season on these shores, you have to feel that Latte Lath is going to be a crucial player for Middlesbrough and Carrick when the new campaign comes around.

The striker really settled into things as the season progressed and as the goals started to flow, the former Atalanta man was oozing with confidence.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

He looks primed and ready to be the Chuba Akpom replacement he was signed to be. If he can sustain the form he displayed earlier this year, Latte Lath could get close to the stunning return Akpom managed before earning his move to Ajax.

The former Arsenal man netted 28 goals in 38 Championship outings for Boro in the 2022/23 season.

Keeping key players

Middlesbrough have already made some new signings with Luke Ayling, Aidan Morris and Delano Burgzorg coming through the doors at the Riverside so far.

Further additions will be wanted but perhaps the most important thing for Boro will be keeping key players. That includes Latte Lath as he draws admiring glances from Monaco.

Among the other top players to have drawn admiring glances is centre-back Rav van den Berg. It would not be a surprise if Hayden Hackney was the subject of interest at some point this summer either, but it will be hoped the Teesside outfit are well-placed to fend off admirers and retain their star men.

As Monaco target Latte Lath, it will be intriguing to see if they firm up their interest with a concrete move.