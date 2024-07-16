Sheffield United ace wants to join Leeds United amid failed double bid

Leeds United looked set to be in the market for new recruits at right-back from the word go this summer.

Connor Roberts’ loan came to an end while it was confirmed that Luke Ayling would be moving on, paving the way for him to return to Middlesbrough on a permanent basis after a successful temporary stint.

The sale of Archie Gray only increased the need for more options on the right. It seems likely that the Whites will search for two players in that position.

It has emerged recently that one man wanted by Leeds United is Sheffield United ace Jayden Bogle. However, bids have been rejected and there’s differences in valuation to overcome.

Now though, Football Insider’s fresh update could offer the Elland Road club some hope.

They state that while the Whites have seen two bids rejected, Bogle has told those around him that he is keen on the move. Not only that, but he’s told the Blades that he does not plan on signing a new deal beyond 2025.

The 23-year-old saw a 12-month extension option triggered to keep him this summer. However, as it stands, he would be free to leave for nothing at the end of next season.

A boost for the Whites

It seems Leeds United still have work to do as they look to strike a deal with Sheffield United.

However, the rumoured stance Bogle has taken over his future at Bramall Lane and a potential move to Elland Road should come as real encouragement for the Whites.

If he is going to resist signing a new deal with the Blades, they may well be forced to cash in this summer. They’ll be reluctant to lose a valuable asset for nothing next summer, so despite his importance to the side, it could be best to let him go while they can still get a good fee for him.

Judging by the two rejected offers though, Sheffield United will not be letting Bogle go on the cheap. They have their price tag, and Leeds United will have to match it.

An ideal signing?

Leeds United know they need a right-back capable of starring at this level. Gray’s performances last season showed how important that role can be for Farke, so signing a proven Championship ace like Bogle would be ideal.

That won’t come cheap though, especially with him playing for a Yorkshire foe and potential promotion rival.

Bogle is an energetic, attack-minded presence on the right-hand side. He can happily play as a wing-back or full-back, boasting the stamina to help out going forward while serving his defensive duties well too.

Should he sign, you would back him to hold down the starting role with Leeds United. It would likely mean the second right-back needed would have to settle for less opportunities in the starting lineup.