Europa League club shortlist Leeds United defender

Leeds United man Rasmus Kristensen has been shortlisted as a potential transfer target by Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Fabrizio Romano

Leeds United saw a whole host of players move onto other clubs following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Among those to depart was right-back Rasmus Kristensen. He left on loan to Serie A giants Roma, staying at a high level while the Whites battled it out for an immediate rise from the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side would come up short and many of those returning from loans are now making permanent departures. Marc Roca and Diego Llorente are two to have left, both signing for Real Betis.

Now, reports claim Kristensen has admirers overseas.

Fabrizio Romano has said on X that the Leeds United right-back has been shortlisted by Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt as a potential target. The German side will be playing Europa League football next season after finishing in 6th place.

Kristensen, 27, has three years left on his contract at Elland Road.

Destined for a fresh start

There has been plenty of speculation over those returning to Leeds United after loans away last season.

However, it seems highly likely that the majority will be heading elsewhere. The same goes for Kristensen, who played regularly for Roma as they fought for Champions League football over in Italy.

The Dane looks as though he could earn himself to another side with European football next season too. Eintracht Frankfurt will be an intriguing option if they firm up their pursuit, and they should have the funds to pay a decent fee to the Whites.

Kristensen is someone who could yet be an asset at Elland Road but after opting against sticking around to fight for promotion, few will complain if he’s let go ahead of another season in the Championship.

Ideal player sales

Leeds United may not be in the financial mire mnay feared they could slip into after failing to win promotion but they will still benefit from cashing in on some valuable assets.

They’ve already done that with Archie Gray, who has joined Spurs. The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto continue to be linked with high-profile moves to the Premier League too.

However, cashing in on returning loan players like Kristensen is an ideal way for the Whites to raise funds for business of their own.

The loan clauses that saw so many depart temporarily last season may not have been ideal at the time. However, the moves have allowed those sent out to retain value, especially in the case of Kristensen. As such, it means they can cash in this summer, while they would have had the option to retain them if promotion had been won.

Time will tell how Frankfurt’s interest in Kristensen pans out, but it could be a deal that lands Leeds United a decent financial boost.