Sought-after star tells Leeds United he wants summer exit

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has told the club he wants to leave this summer, according to Graeme Bailey, writing for The Boot Room

Leeds United are widely expected to lose more important players after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Whites’ financial situation may not be as perilous as first feared but even with Archie Gray being sold to Spurs, more exits are likely. Some players will want to return to a higher level, and they’ll have clubs interested in taking them there.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Among those to have drawn higher league interest once again is Italian attacker Wilfried Gnonto.

Speculation was rife as he looked to force an exit last summer but he ended up staying put. Newcastle United and Everton have been linked ahead of next season though, and fresh claims have emerged over the 20-year-old’s stance.

Writing for The Boot Room, reporter Graeme Bailey states Gnonto has told Leeds United he wants to leave the club this summer. A return to the Premier League is his wish too.

There is also Italian interest in the youngster though. The report adds the highly ambitious Como are keen on Gnonto after winning promotion to Serie A.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Another summer saga awaits?

As touched on before, the Gnonto saga was one that dragged out over much of the summer last year. It was one that got ugly too, with the forward withdrawing himself from contention despite being fully fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the attacker’s efforts though, Leeds United stood firm and resisted bids.

Image courtesy of: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS.

It seems as though Gnonto may be looking to force his club’s hand once again though. He has options in the Premier League as he targets a return to top-flight football but with rumours persisting for some time, it remains to be seen just what interest is firmed up and which reports turn out to be true,

Gnonto would be an asset for the Whites in the Championship at his best but if another exit saga is about to unfold, Leeds United could be wise just to cash in this time around.

Stars to draw interest

The earlier mentioned Gray was viewed as someone bound to draw interest and had an early move to Spurs not been sealed, rumours over his future would have persisted throughout the summer.

Gnonto looks to find himself in a similar position. He’s a highly talented young player, so interest is inevitable, but previous efforts to leave the club and renewed reports of his stance is bound to lead to further speculation.

Leeds United will be hoping to nip it in the bud, either by sorting a move for him sooner rather than later or declaring a desire to retain his services despite interest from elsewhere.

If last summer is anything to go by though, this saga could drag on for a while. The club hierarchy will be keen to avoid letting is disrupt other business with important deals to be done ahead of next season.