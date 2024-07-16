Oxford United set to complete permanent deal for Hull City mainstay

Hull City and Oxford United will be battling it out in the Championship next season after the Tigers fell short of promotion and the U’s won promotion from League One.

Des Buckingham’s side lifted the League One play-off title after beating Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers. They’ve been busy in the transfer market as they gear up for a long-awaited second-tier return too.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Now, it is claimed another new face is on the way in at the Kassam Stadium.

According to Hull Live, Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram is set to complete a move to Oxford United.

The 30-year-old is closing in on a permanent move to the newly-promoted club and has travelled back to England from the Tigers’ training camp in Turkey. It is not said how much Ingram will cost the Yellows.

Ingram has a year left to run on his contract at the MKM Stadium, though they also held an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Five years with the Tigers

In a period of real change at Hull City, Ingram has maintained his place at the club.

While not always the number one on Humberside, the former Wycombe Wanderers and QPR goalkeeper has still managed 37 clean sheets in his 111 appearance for the Tigers. He was a part of the squad that won the League One title in the 2020/21 campaign too.

Ingram started the 2023/24 campaign as the starting ‘keeper for Liam Rosenior. He played in all of the first six games of the season, keeping one clean sheet as they lost just one in a promising start.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, Ingram would have to wait until the festive period for his next chance in the league.

He now looks set for a battle to start elsewhere with Oxford United making a smart move to bring in a vastly experienced Championship goalkeeper upon their rise from League One.

The battle for a starting spot

Oxford United have already signed two new goalkeepers, so perhaps it’s somewhat surprising that they’ve made a move for Ingram. His arrival will mean there is four senior shot-stoppers on the books at the Kassam Stadium.

Veteran Simon Eastwood remains on the books while recent loan star Jamie Cumming has joined permanently from Chelsea. Youngster Jacob Knightbridge has also come in from West Ham.

Ingram’s signing may pave the way for an exit. Eastwood has been on the books for eight years but spent much of last season as Cumming’s number two. Knightbridge could benefit from a temporary move, but it remains to be seen just what Buckingham and co have planned.

Should the move be sealed though, it could be Cumming and Ingram who battle for the starting berth.