Hull City, Sunderland, QPR face Premier League competition for 21-year-old winger

Hull City chairman Tan Kesler has indicated a Premier League side has joined the race for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Hull City, Sunderland and QPR are just a handful of the clubs to have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi this summer.

The 21-year-old endured a disrupted 2023/24 campaign as he struggled with injury. When fit, chances in the Eagles’ first-team were at a premium too.

As such, it looks as though the youngster will be heading out for next season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

It seemed a Championship loan could await. Not only are the Tigers, Black Cats and Rs keen, but the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Luton Town are also said to be on the trail of Rak-Sakyi as a summer move beckons.

Now though, when quizzed on their pursuit, Hull City chairman Tan Kesler suggested a Premier League club could scupper Championship clubs’ chances of bringing the winger in for the new campaign.

As quoted by Hull Live, Kesler spoke of the difficulties of a deal for Rak-Sakyi. He suggested a Premier League club is now in the mix and potentially looking to sign the Palace starlet on a permanent basis.

“We are interested in Rak-Sakyi and so are like 15 other Championship club,” Hull City chief Kesler said.

“We made the best offer. Palace feel very comfortable with him playing for us but I think at the moment he’s getting interest from another Premier League club.

“If he doesn’t go somewhere in the Premier League permanently, I’m confident that I would like to see him with us and we will try to do everything to bring him in. We’ve spoken with“ the agent, we’ve spoken with the player and we’re looking to have another conversation with the player.”

A new hurdle for Championship admirers

With such wide interest in Rak-Sakyi, it did feel as though the Championship was bound to be his next destination. It seemed the logical option too, with Premier League action limited.

However, it seems as though Hull City, Sunderland, QPR and the rest of the sides keen face a new obstacle in the pursuit to bring the Crystal Palace starlet in on loan.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Time will tell just what the Eagles’ stance is but they could favour earning some profit by selling Rak-Sakyi. The winger may well be keen to take the chance to earn top-flight game time too, despite the risks opting against a loan could present.

Kesler has indicated the Tigers aren’t giving up hope yet though. That feeling will likely be echoed by Rak-Sakyi’s other Championship admirers, with plenty of time left in the window for the situation to develop and change.

What could be best for Rak-Sakyi?

Winger Rak-Sakyi’s time at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign was a huge success. He starred in League One and many backed him to kick on from there.

He had Championship interest last summer, but Palace opted to keep him. There were some first-team opportunities for the London-born prospect, but they were at a premium and even then, injury kept him out for a good chunk of the season.

After a disrupted campaign, many will feel a stint in the second-tier could be ideal. He’s not short of options either with Hull City, Sunderland and QPR just three of those keen.

His future seems firmly in the hands of Crystal Palace and himself though. As Kesler says himself, it seems to be a waiting game for the Championship sides interested to see just what the plan for his future is.