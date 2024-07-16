Derby County face competition from Wycombe Wanderers for Premier League defender

Derby County won promotion from League One last season, though still face competition from third-tier outfit Wycombe Wanderers for Ipswich centre-back Baggott.

The report comes from Indonesian outlet Detik who claim the 21-year-old, capped 24 times by Indonesia, is set to be loaned out once again following the Tractor Boys’ promotion to the Premier League.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

A graduate of Ipswich’s academy, Baggott has made seven appearances for his boyhood club since his debut in 2020 having regularly been sent out on loan over the past few years.

He featured a handful of times for King’s Lynn Town in 2021 before linking up with Gillingham in the 2022/23 season. His spell with the Gills was cut short midway through the campaign, however, with Cheltenham Town becoming his new temporary home.

The youngster featured just once for Cheltenham in the second half of the season, returning to Ipswich Town in the summer before Bristol Rovers snapped him up in the winter transfer window last term.

Baggot played 14 times for the Gas, scoring one and assisting one in that time, as they achieved a 15th place finish.

Highly rated by those at Portman Road, though understandably adjudged not yet ready for the top-flight, it is no surprise that another loan spell away from the club is on the cards with Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers both showing interest.

Could Baggott boost Derby’s defence?

Of every area on the pitch, it was the Derby County defence that proved strongest last season.

Paul Warne’s side had the best defensive record in the entirety of the EFL, so logically is is the department that needs tweaking the least.

However, the step up to the Championship from League One provides a new challenge and any upgrade is worth looking into whether that be a direct impact on the starting XI or a boost to squad depth ahead of the East Midlands outfit’s second tier return.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Derby County’s mainstays at centre-back last year were Eiran Cashin and Curtis Nelson. Sonny Bradley only really came into the mix if a back three was utilised, although he did have a strong end to the campaign.

Left-back Craig Forsyth has often deputised centrally under Warne, while Ryan Nyambe is also capable of filling in on the right side of a back three. Youngster Darren Robinson is another candidate for that spot.

In this scenario, it seems that Baggott could be an option to provide natural cover for Cashin, Nelson and Bradley.

The Rams have been fairly busy this summer, with plenty more to come according to BBC Radio Derby’s Dominic Dietrich who reported Warne’s transfer intentions last week.

According to Dietrich, the Derby County boss outlined that his side needed strengthening defensively alongside one or two more goalkeepers, three of four new midfielders and possibly further firepower in forward areas.

Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates and Kenzo Goudmijn are the four new arrivals at this stage, three of which are permanent deals besides the loan capture of Yates.

Louie Sibley, Joe Wildsmith and Conor Hourihane have all left the club as free agents joining Oxford United, West Brom and Barnsley respectively. Korey Smith, Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn were also released but are yet to find new teams, whilst Scott Loach confirmed his retirement upon the expiry of his deal at Pride Park.