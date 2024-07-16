Derby County joined by Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday in launching bid for 21-year-old

Derby County were promoted to the Championship alongside Portsmouth last season, joining Sheffield Wednesday in the second-tier after the latter staved off relegation on the final day.

Now, it is claimed that all three clubs are set to lock horns over the possible signing of English youngster Dembele with offers submitted from all parties.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Portsmouth have all made offers to French side Brest for winger Karamoko Dembele. Dembele impressed in League One at Blackpool last season. Bolton have also confirmed an interest. #swfc #dcfc #pompey — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 16, 2024

Bolton Wanderers, who failed in their promotion attempts last season after losing the play-off final against Oxford United, have also registered their interest in the winger.

Dembele is expected to move on from Stade Brestois this summer after a stunning season on loan in League One with Blackpool.

Dembele in demand

It is no surprise that the former England and Scotland youth international is highly sought after this summer after his showings on loan for Blackpool last season. Derby County, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday could all be fantastic destinations for Dembele after his impressive form last time around.

The ex-Celtic star scored nine goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions for the Seasiders during the 2023/24 campaign, racking up 47 appearances before returning to France with Stade Brestois.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

He has rarely featured in France, so Dembele will likely favour a move of his own.

Last season’s loan looks to have worked ideally for his parent club though. They should be well-placed to land a good fee for a player who has not figured in their plans since signing in 2022.

Welcome youth at Pride Park

Derby County have had an ageing squad since their relegation to League One in 2022, with Warne now seemingly targeting a younger profile of signings to hold his side in better stead for the future.

Following the addition of 22-year-old midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn from AZ Alkmaar, Dembele would provide a quality option with high potential and plenty of room to continue developing.

There is plenty of movement expected from the Rams this summer whether they strike a deal for the Stade Brestois forward or not, though fans would certainly be excited should the former Blackpool loanee rock up at Pride Park this summer.

He’s sure to have a few options to pick from with Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and an ambitious Bolton Wanderers keen.

Derby County boss Warne outlined his transfer plans last week, with BBC Radio Derby reporter Dominic Dietrich stating the 51-year-old believed there was still a long way to go in the transfer window.

Amongst a number of positions, the Rams’ manager mentioned that the front line could be strengthened again following the arrivals of Kayden Jackson from Ipswich Town and Jerry Yates on loan from Swansea City.

James Collins, Conor Washington and Dajaune Brown are the Rams’ other other options centrally, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and Corey Blackett-Taylor the side’s only current natural wingers.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Supporters might have hoped to see their attacking options upgraded regardless of promotion due to the fact Mendez-Laing and Barkhuizen are now north of 30 years old, but with the fresh challenge that the second-tier will bring it now appears increasingly likely that there will be much needed new competition for places out wide.

Dembele could prove to be an excellent piece of business if Derby County are able to pull off the deal. However, with Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday also making offers, the Rams will have their work cut out in the chase for his signature.