Stockport County to sign prolific Burnley prospect

Burnley prospect Michael Mellon is set to join Stockport County on loan, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Burnley are preparing for a return to Championship football after relegation from the Premier League while Stockport County won a long-awaited promotion to League One.

The Hatters had come close to promotion from League Two before but a fantastic 2023/24 campaign saw them claim the fourth-tier title. They’re now just a league off the relegated Clarets, who had been tipped to find success in the top-flight.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Now, it seems the two EFL clubs are set to do business in the transfer market.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Burnley prospect Michael Mellon is set to join Stockport County on a temporary deal ahead of next season.

He’ll join temporarily as a new, promising option up top for Dave Challinor as he prepares his side for League One football. It is not said whether the deal will run until January or if it will last the full season, but it seems fans may not have long to wait before they find out.

Mellon’s 2023/24 campaign

Stockport County fans may well be familiar with Mellon from his time at Morecambe over the first half of last season.

The Scot was a big success with the League Two club as he got his first taste of senior football. Mellon notched 15 goals and four assists in 35 games across the first half of the season at Morecambe, netting in a 1-1 draw against the Hatters in December.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

A winter move north of the border to Dundee followed, though that wasn’t quite as prolific. The 20-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists in 14 games with the vast majority of his outings coming as a substitute.

Mellon has been prolific when given starts though, both in the Burnley academy and on the first-team stage with Morecambe. As such, a step up to League One seems like the ideal move.

Competition for a starting spot

Another striker has been needed in the early stages of the transfer window but other areas have been the focus of the Stockport County recruitment drive over the first month of the window.

Corey Addai, Max Metcalfe, Sam Hughes, Callum Connolly, Lewis Fiorini, Lewis Bate, Jack Diamond and Jayden Fevrier have signed in a strong summer to date for the Hatters.

Up top, Mellon looks set to join Isaac Olaofe, Kyle Wootton and Jack Stretton in the attacking ranks.

Olaofe will be backed to retain a starting spot but the battle to feature alongside him will be an intriguing one. Burnley will be hoping Mellon can make it his own as he bids to continue impressing on loan away from Turf Moor.