Bolton Wanderers starlet tracked by Bayer Leverkusen, in advanced talks over exit

Bolton Wanderers youngster Wesley Frimpong has been tracked by Bayer Leverkusen but LASK are in advanced talks over a deal, as per Ben Jacobs

Bolton Wanderers are gearing up for another season of League One football and much of the focus this summer will be adding new stars to supplement Ian Evatt’s strong ranks in the north west.

The Trotters boast a squad capable of winning promotion to the Championship but for two seasons in a row now, they’ve fallen short in the play-offs.

Nevertheless, Wanderers will go again next season with the hope of going one further. New stars will be looking to emerge and force their way into Evatt’s plans, but one prospect who could be heading elsewhere is Wesley Frimpong.

Writing on X, reporter Ben Jacobs states Austrian outfit LASK are in advanced talks over a deal for the Bolton Wanderers prospect, though they’re not the only overseas side to have had eyes on him.

Jacobs adds that Bayer Leverkusen, where Frimpong’s older brother Jeremie is a star man, have also monitored the Trotters talent. A move is not in the offing now, but he could come under consideration in the future.

An eye-catching move

Frimpong is yet to make a breakthrough with Bolton Wanderers but interest from overseas at such an early stage in his career speaks volumes about the potential he possesses.

The Leverkusen move further down the line certainly seems feasible. Given how his brother has thrived under their watch, the Trotters teenager may well be looking to follow in his footsteps in the future.

For now though, it looks as though LASK is the most likely destination. That’s an eye-catching move in itself, with the Austrian Bundesliga producing a number of top talents in recent years. LASK are often in the fight towards the top end of the table too, so it could be a great place for Frimpong to learn his trade and catch the eye of bigger clubs.

Bolton Wanderers may have held hopes of bringing Frimpong through their ranks, but with an intriguing move overseas on the cards, they’ll with the prospect all the best for the future while likely pocketing a welcome fee.

The summer so far

Bolton Wanderers have made four new signings so far and Evatt will be keen to add more fresh faces to his ranks before the new season begins next month.

Klaidi Lolos is the only player who has commanded a fee, joining after a fantastic season at Crawley Town.

Luke Southwood, Scott Arfield and Chris Forino have been signed for nothing. They instantly strengthen the ranks at Bolton Wanderers though, adding real depth and experience at this level and above between the three of them.

There’s been no notable departures as of yet either, only those who were released at the end of last season. It will be hoped star men stay put, though Frimpong looks to be heading for pastures new as he embarks on his exciting career.