Bolton Wanderers plot swoop for Luton Town star

Bolton Wanderers are interested in Luton Town forward John McAtee, a report from The Bolton News has said.

Bolton Wanderers are gearing up for another season of League One football after coming up short in the play-offs once again.

After getting revenge on Barnsley after their defeat at their hands in 2023, the Trotters were beaten 2-0 by Oxford United in the final at Wembley. It marked another disappointing end to a long season for Ian Evatt’s side, so they’ll bee out to leave no doubt next time around.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

New signings will be key for Evatt if Wanderers are to fight for automatic promotion again.

Now, it is claimed an eye-catching target is on their radar in the form of forward John McAtee.

The Bolton News states that Bolton Wanderers are lining up a loan move for the Luton Town attacker this summer. McAtee will not be guaranteed game time with the Hatters, potentially leading to a new loan exit for the forward.

McAtee was key in getting Barnsley to the play-offs last season and a new League One loan with Bolton could see him involved in another promotion push. The 24-year-old can play as a striker or attacking midfielder and could be a great fit for Evatt’s setup.

Back to League One?

McAtee has worked his way through the EFL in recent seasons. After joining Luton Town from Grimsby Town while the latter were in the National League, he was loaned back to the Mariners for their maiden campaign back in League Two.

Success at that level earned him his shot in League One with Barnsley. Having impressed there too, many might have thought that a chance in the Championship could be around the corner.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Luton Town’s relegation may even earn him a chance to earn a place in Rob Edwards’ plans, or at least at a side a bit lower down the second-tier table. However, interest from Bolton Wanderers could see McAtee back in League One for another promotion push.

It wouldn’t be a bad move for the attacker given how well he’d fit Evatt’s setup and the success loan players have found with Wanderers. It remains to be seen what the Hatters have planned though, and whether or not McAtee is keen to hold out for a chance in the Championship.

Next season’s targets

Bolton Wanderers are right to set their sights high in the search for new additions.

Evatt and co will be eager to secure one of League One’s coveted automatic promotion spots. It would remove all doubt after heartbreak in the play-off in back-to-back seasons, though finishing in the top two is something far easier said than done.

As for McAtee’s parent club Luton Town, they’ll be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League. Their recruitment last summer should set them up well for that, especially if they can retain many of their key players.

Time will tell whether McAtee has a place in those plans. if he doesn’t, Bolton are unlikely to be the only ones to eye a move.