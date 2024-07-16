Bolton Wanderers plot swoop for Luton Town star

Bolton Wanderers are interested in Luton Town forward John McAtee, a report from The Bolton News has said.
Bolton Wanderers are gearing up for another season of League One football after coming up short in the play-offs once again.
After getting revenge on Barnsley after their defeat at their hands in 2023, the Trotters were beaten 2-0 by Oxford United in the final at Wembley. It marked another disappointing end to a long season for Ian Evatt’s side, so they’ll bee out to leave no doubt next time around.
New signings will be key for Evatt if Wanderers are to fight for automatic promotion again.
Now, it is claimed an eye-catching target is on their radar in the form of forward John McAtee.
The Bolton News states that Bolton Wanderers are lining up a loan move for the Luton Town attacker this summer. McAtee will not be guaranteed game time with the Hatters, potentially leading to a new loan exit for the forward.
McAtee was key in getting Barnsley to the play-offs last season and a new League One loan with Bolton could see him involved in another promotion push. The 24-year-old can play as a striker or attacking midfielder and could be a great fit for Evatt’s setup.