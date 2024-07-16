Bolton Wanderers plot swoop for Luton Town star

Bolton Wanderers are interested in Luton Town forward John McAtee, a report from The Bolton News has said.

Bolton Wanderers are gearing up for another season of League One football after coming up short in the play-offs once again.

After getting revenge on Barnsley after their defeat at their hands in 2023, the Trotters were beaten 2-0 by Oxford United in the final at Wembley. It marked another disappointing end to a long season for Ian Evatt’s side, so they’ll bee out to leave no doubt next time around.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

New signings will be key for Evatt if Wanderers are to fight for automatic promotion again.

Now, it is claimed an eye-catching target is on their radar in the form of forward John McAtee.

The Bolton News states that Bolton Wanderers are lining up a loan move for the Luton Town attacker this summer. McAtee will not be guaranteed game time with the Hatters, potentially leading to a new loan exit for the forward.

McAtee was key in getting Barnsley to the play-offs last season and a new League One loan with Bolton could see him involved in another promotion push. The 24-year-old can play as a striker or attacking midfielder and could be a great fit for Evatt’s setup.